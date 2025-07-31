FC Seoul vs Barcelona: Lamine Yamal scores first as Barca no.10, woos fans with left-footed stunner in friendly - Watch

Lamine Yamal scored his first goal as a Barcelona No.10 after the Spaniard caught FC Seoul goalkeeper off-guard with his left-footed stunner during their pre-season friendly on Thursday. The clash against FC Seoul is Barcelona's second match in their Asian tour 2025, after a 3-1 win over Japan's Vissel Kobe a few days ago.

An iconic number, which was worn by legendary Lionel Messi, Yamal was given the coveted no.10 jersey by club president Joan Laporta last month on June 16 - the day when the 18-year-old signed a contract that will keep him with the La Liga giants until 2031.

The Spanish international didn't waste much time as Yamal tormented the FC Seoul defenders from the onset. Yamal's first shot at goal came in the eighth minute as the youngster got going on the right wing and shoot from the near post. However, his shot hit the post to fall into the path of Robert Lewandowski, who did the rest with a simple tap in.

His moment of brilliance came six minutes later when Lamalcut in from the right after stealing possession of the ball and gets his shot blocked. On rebound, the ball once again fell in front of Yamal, who made no mistake in the finding the bottom corner of the goalkeeper's near post.

Yamal's goal goal also wooed the South Koeran fans who have come to the stadium to watch their favourite start live in action. The new No.10 added another to his tally as the youngster cut back again to steer the ball past the goalkeeper after an assist from Dani Olmo at the stroke of half-time.