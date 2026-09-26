Felicia Schroder and Sara Dabritz fire Real Madrid to 5-3 Liga F win over Real Sociedad

Real Madrid Femenino won a wild Liga F match 5-3 at Estadio Izan on Saturday. Lineth Beerensteyn scored after three minutes. Cecilia Marcos answered twice for Real Sociedad Femenino. Sara Dabritz then scored twice in three minutes after coming off the bench. Paula Fernandez equalised from the penalty spot, before Felicia Schroder scored twice late, including in added time.

The eight-goal game was Liga F Jornada 5. Pau Quesada’s side arrived unbeaten at 3-1-0 and with 10 points. Arturo Ruiz’s Sociedad had two points from four matches and are still waiting on a first league win of 2026-27.

Lineth Beerensteyn and Cecilia Marcos trade early goal Lineth Beerensteyn finished from the centre of the box in the third minute, after a headed assist from Oihane San Martin. Cecilia Marcos levelled two minutes later, slamming a left-foot shot into the top corner from Nerea Eizagirre’s pass.

Real Madrid lost Janou Levels to injury in the 35th minute and brought on Maelle Lakrar. Referee Ainara Andrea Acevedo Dudley booked Eva Navarro and Esther Laborde before the break. The teams went in 1-1.

Cecilia Marcos puts Sociedad ahead, Dabritz flips it Linda Caicedo replaced Lotte Keukelaar at half-time. Five minutes into the second half, Laborde crossed, and Marcos tucked a close-range finish inside the near post. Sociedad led 2-1.

Quesada changed the game on the hour. Dabritz, Schroder and Elisa Senss came on. Dabritz equalised in the 67th minute with a left-foot shot from close range after a free-kick. Three minutes later Schroder found her in the box and Dabritz scored again. Real Madrid led 3-2.

Fernandez penalty, then Schroder’s late double Sociedad were not done. Paula Fernandez converted a penalty in the 85th minute to make it 3-3.

The visitors hit back at once. Eva Navarro crossed and Schroder headed in at the near post in the 87th minute. In the sixth added minute Dabritz found the Sweden forward again, and Schroder swept a low right-foot shot into the same corner. The match ended with Real Sociedad 3-5 Real Madrid.

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What the result means Real Madrid climb to the first spot with 13 points, ahead of Barcelona, who have 12 points. Beerensteyn, Dabritz and Schroder all scored on a day when the summer signings decided the match. Dabritz’s brace after coming on at 60 minutes was the turning point. Schroder, signed from BK Hacken in June, added the two late goals that killed the contest.