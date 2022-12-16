Fernando Santos, Portugal most successful coach who benched Cristiano Ronaldo, quits1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 12:47 PM IST
Fernando Santos' most controversial decision at the FIFA World Cup 2022 was benching Cristiano Ronaldo.
Fernando Santos has resigned from his position as Portugal's coach after eight years in charge and their triumph at Euro 2016. Following weeks of dealing with turmoil involving Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal were eliminated by Morocco in the quarter-finals.