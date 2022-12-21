FIFA 2026: Will Lionel Messi achieve the ‘impossible’ dream of playing six world cups?2 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 12:05 PM IST
Messi has spoken about achieving the ‘impossible’ dream of playing FIFA World Cup 2026.
After the end of the match against Croatia, Lionel Messi finally said he couldn't see himself playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026, to be contested in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Earlier, he had been evasive about whether Qatar 2022 would be his last for Argentina.