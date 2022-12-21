Meanwhile, former Argentine footballer Valdano has claimed FIFA 2026 may not be ruled out for Messi as of yet. Valdano, who was a part of the 1986 champion team led by Diego Maradona, has told Spanish radio station Cadena Cope that Messi told him off camera that playing a sixth world cup would be “impossible" as no player had ever done that before. At the same time, Messi told him that he might change his mind if Argentina won the world cup.