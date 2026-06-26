FIFA allows rainbow flags at Egypt vs Iran World Cup match in Seattle, despite opposition from both countries

FIFA today confirmed that fans will be allowed to bring rainbow flags to the Seattle Stadium for the Group G clash between Egypt and Iran on Friday.

The decision comes amid opposition from both Egypt and Iran to the move, with the Egyptian Football Association claiming that it runs counter to their cultural and religious values. The Egypt vs Iran match, in fact, falls on the same weekend as Seattle's annual Pride Weekend.

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“The FIFA World Cup ‌2026 ⁠is an inclusive event that welcomes people from ⁠all backgrounds. Fans of all sexual orientations and gender identities are welcome at matches and events,” FIFA said via a statement.

“General statements of human rights, including ​rainbow flags and other ‌flags representing sexual orientation and gender identity, are permitted under the FIFA World Cup 2026 Stadium Code of Conduct and may be displayed inside stadiums," the statement added.

FIFA says Pride festivities organised by Seattle WC committee FIFA, however, said the Pride festivities are organised by Seattle's World Cup committee, not by FIFA themselves. “I must clarify that there will be no ‘Pride Match’ at the World Cup,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino had told Die Weltwoche, a Swiss magazine, in January.

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“There will be a FIFA World Cup match in Seattle and, on the same day, events organised by external organisations will be ‌taking place in the city. But that has nothing to do with ​the match itself," he had added.

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During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, FIFA had threatened that captains wearing "OneLove" armbands would be handed yellow cards.

Seattle's FIFA World Cup organisers, though, have found this as an opportunity to promote pride acceptance. “The Pride celebration... has happened on this weekend for 50-plus years,” Hedda ‌McLendon, a member of Seattle's World Cup organising committee, told Reuters.

“It is going to happen this weekend, it is going ​to happen long after the World Cup," she added.

Group G is one of the most competitive groups at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Egypt currently lead the standings with four points from two matches, with Iran in second place with two points from as many matches.

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In the other Group G match, New Zealand will face Belgium in Vancouver. Belgium are in third place with two points from two matches, whereas New Zealand are in fourth place with one point.