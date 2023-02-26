Amid the FIFA Gala set to take place on 27 February, Paris Saint-Germain star forward and Argentine football legend Lionel Messi is being considered to win FIFA Best Player Award for 2022, reported Barca Universal on 24 February.

During the event, the football governing body will hand out awards top the players for their outstanding achievers of the game from last year.

Apart from 2022 FIFA World Cup winning Argentine captain and former Barcelona superstar Messi, Real Madrid captain and superstar Karim Benzema is on the list of probables.

Also, French youth star and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is also in the running for the FIFA Best Men’s Player Award. In the meantime, Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema and Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski are too on the list to win the FIFA Best Player Award for 2022.

Past winners:

Benzema won the Ballon d'Or last year, Mbappe won the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title. However, Messi led the Argentina to win 2022 FIFA World Cup and also won the Golden Ball.

Here's the 2021 winners--

a) The Best FIFA Men's Player: Robert Lewandowski

b) The Best FIFA Women's Player: Alexia Putellas

c) The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

d) The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper:﻿ Christiane Endler

e) The Best FIFA Men's Coach: Thomas Tuchel

f) The Best FIFA Women's Coach﻿: Emma Hayes

g) The FIFA Puskas Award: Erik Lamela

i) The FIFA Fair Play Award: Denmark National Team and medical staff

j) The FIFA Fan Award:﻿ Denmark and Finland Fans

FIFA WC event 2023:

This year will be the seventh The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony to take place since its inception in 2016, says its official website.

Live streaming, date and time details: The Best FIFA Football Awards' live streaming will take place for free on FIFA+ from 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT on 27 February 2023.

Awards at stake:

The awards are as follows.

a) The Best FIFA Men's Player

b) The Best FIFA Women's Player

c) The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper

d) The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper

e) The Best FIFA Men's Coach

f) The Best FIFA Women's Coach

g) ﻿The FIFA Puskas Award

h) The FIFA Fair Play Award

i) The FIFA Fan Award﻿