FIFA bans tactical huddles during goalkeeper injury breaks with new rule at 2026 World Cup; what is it all about?

FIFA has revealed that players competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be barred from entering the technical area to talk to coaches while a goalkeeper is injured.

Recently, "goalkeeper tactical timeouts" have been a major talking point. There have often been cases wherein coaches pass on tactical instructions to players whenever a goalkeeper is down with an injury.

One of the most notable instances came during Manchester City's 3-2 win over Leeds United in the recently concluded Premier League season.

During that match, which took place in November last year, Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma received medical treatment for what Leeds United manager Daniel Farke called a "fake injury".

During the time the Italian goalkeeper was being treated, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was seen giving instructions to his players at the touchline. Farke claimed that Donnarumma was able to "bend the rules" by pretending to be injured.

FIFA referees chief opens up on rule change "We had a workshop with all the coaches of all the 48 teams and we told them that referees will be proactive," FIFA referees chief Pierluigi Collina was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"They will not allow the two teams to go to the benches when a goalkeeper is lying on the ground injured.

"The goalkeeper has the right to be injured, but the players do not have the right to leave the field of play to have a sort of timeout with their respective coaches," he added. While the officials will be in charge of enforcing the rule, Colliona said that there won't be any yellow cards given to those players who go to speak to their coach.

"It's quite weird that there really is only the referee, the physio and the goalkeeper on the field play," explained Collina. "All the other players leave the pitch, and it is not good," he said.

VAR to have more powers Meanwhile, the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will have more powers courtesy fouls committed before the ball is in play at set-pieces. Collina said that it is unfair for a goal scored from a foul and this rule is being introduced to reduce those instances.

During a friendly match between England and Uruguay in March, a goal from England’s Ben White was a talking point. Cole Palmer unleashed a corner kick, but before the ball could even be delivered, England midfielder Adam Wharton prevented the run of Uruguay’s Jose Maria Gimenez. This meant that the ban ran through to winger Harvey Barnes, who eventually assisted Ben White’s goal.

"We think this is very unfair, that the goal is given when the defender is prevented from being able to defend," Collina said. "A clear, illegal block made by an attacker. The only objective was to prevent the defender from being able to defend on his opponent.