The FIFA Best Awards ceremony in Doha celebrated outstanding football performances, with Brazil and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr claiming the title of FIFA Men’s Player of the Year. Spain and Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati won the Women’s Player of the Year award for the second consecutive time.

Vinicius Jr impressed fans and critics alike with a stellar season, scoring 24 goals in 39 matches across all competitions. His efforts played a key role in helping Real Madrid secure a La Liga and Champions League double. He also scored in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

The Brazilian forward was chosen over Spain’s Rodri (Manchester City) and England’s Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid). Reflecting on his journey,

Aitana Bonmati continued her dominance in women’s football by winning the award again. She led Barcelona to a domestic treble and played a pivotal role in retaining the Champions League title.

Bonmati’s performances for Spain in the Nations League further cemented her legacy. She humbly credited her team, highlighting their collective achievements as the foundation of her success.

In the coaching category, Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti was recognised as the best men’s coach for guiding his team to remarkable victories, including a league and Champions League double.

Emma Hayes earned the best coach award in the women's category for her outstanding contributions to Chelsea’s fifth consecutive Women’s Super League title and leading the US to Olympic gold.

Argentina’s Alejandro Garnacho clinched the Puskas Award for his sensational goal for Manchester United against Everton while Brazil’s legendary Marta received the inaugural Marta Award for the best goal in women’s football.

Goalkeeping honours went to Emiliano Martinez of Argentina for the men’s category and Alyssa Naeher of the US for the women’s.

FIFA Best Awards: Complete list of winners Best Men’s Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

Best Men’s Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Best Women’s Coach: Emma Hayes

Best Women’s Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher

Best Women’s Player: Aitana Bonmati

FIFA Fair Play Award: Thiago Maia

FIFA Fan Award: Guilherme Gandra Moura

Marta Award: Marta