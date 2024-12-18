FIFA Best Awards 2024: Vinicius Jr and Aitana Bonmati win top honours; check complete list of winners

FIFA Best Awards 2024: The FIFA Best Awards in Doha saw Vinicius Jr win Men's Player of the Year and Aitana Bonmati take Women's Player of the Year for the second time. Carlo Ancelotti and Emma Hayes were named best coaches.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated18 Dec 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Advertisement
FIFA Best Awards 2024: Vinicius Jr and Aitana Bonmati win top honours; check complete list of winner

The FIFA Best Awards ceremony in Doha celebrated outstanding football performances, with Brazil and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr claiming the title of FIFA Men’s Player of the Year. Spain and Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati won the Women’s Player of the Year award for the second consecutive time.

Vinicius Jr impressed fans and critics alike with a stellar season, scoring 24 goals in 39 matches across all competitions. His efforts played a key role in helping Real Madrid secure a La Liga and Champions League double. He also scored in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement
Also Read | Saudi Arabia to host FIFA World Cup 2034

The Brazilian forward was chosen over Spain’s Rodri (Manchester City) and England’s Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid). Reflecting on his journey,

Aitana Bonmati continued her dominance in women’s football by winning the award again. She led Barcelona to a domestic treble and played a pivotal role in retaining the Champions League title.

Also Read | Lionel Messi achieves unique record as Argentina inch closer to WC qualification

Bonmati’s performances for Spain in the Nations League further cemented her legacy. She humbly credited her team, highlighting their collective achievements as the foundation of her success.

In the coaching category, Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti was recognised as the best men’s coach for guiding his team to remarkable victories, including a league and Champions League double.

Emma Hayes earned the best coach award in the women's category for her outstanding contributions to Chelsea’s fifth consecutive Women’s Super League title and leading the US to Olympic gold.

Advertisement
Also Read | Lionel Messi to play in 2026 FIFA World Cup? Argentina star says ‘I’m going to…’

Argentina’s Alejandro Garnacho clinched the Puskas Award for his sensational goal for Manchester United against Everton while Brazil’s legendary Marta received the inaugural Marta Award for the best goal in women’s football.

Goalkeeping honours went to Emiliano Martinez of Argentina for the men’s category and Alyssa Naeher of the US for the women’s.

FIFA Best Awards: Complete list of winners

Best Men’s Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

Best Men’s Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Best Women’s Coach: Emma Hayes

Best Women’s Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher

Best Women’s Player: Aitana Bonmati

FIFA Fair Play Award: Thiago Maia

FIFA Fan Award: Guilherme Gandra Moura

Marta Award: Marta

Puskas Award: Alejandro Garnacho

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsFootball NewsFIFA Best Awards 2024: Vinicius Jr and Aitana Bonmati win top honours; check complete list of winners
First Published:18 Dec 2024, 11:10 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts