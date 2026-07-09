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FIFA breaks silence on referee criticism during Argentina vs Egypt World Cup clash; ‘Nobody can question the integrity’

Argentina's 3-2 win over Egypt became a centre of controversy at the FIFA World Cup 2026, after the African nation complained of biasness on the part of the referee.

Koushik Paul
Updated9 Jul 2026, 07:12 PM IST
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Egypt's Mohamed Salah remonstrates with referee Francois Letexier after Argentina's Enzo Fernandez scores their third goal.
Egypt's Mohamed Salah remonstrates with referee Francois Letexier after Argentina's Enzo Fernandez scores their third goal.(Reuters)
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FIFA (International Association Football Federation) has finally broken its silence on the refereeing controversy during the Round of 16 clash between Argentina and Egypt at the ongoing World Cup. The Argentina vs Egypt clash made the headlines for all the wrong reasons after the African nation complained about the officiating following a 2-3 defeat in Atlanta.

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Speaking on the matter for the first time, FIFA refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina defended the officials appointed for the game thus dismissing allegations of bias and stated match was operated with full independence.

Also Read | Who is Francois Letexier? French referee at 2026 World Cup grabs headlines

Collina admitted that the criticism on referees is a part of football but condemned the questioning of the officials' integrity after Egypt complained about the officiating following the defeat. "Constructive discussion about decisions will always be part of football, but unfounded allegations have no place in our sport," Collina said in an interview with inside.fifa.com.

“Nobody can question the integrity of the FIFA World Cup match officials ... Nobody can claim that FIFA refereeing can be influenced by anyone, not even by the FIFA president (Gianni Infantino).” Collina said that such allegations could provoke threats against referees and their families.

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What was Egypt's complaint?

Egypt exited the tournament but claimed they had been treated unfairly after Argentina overturned a 2-0 deficit to snatch victory with a stoppage-time winner from Enzo Fernandez. Coach Hossam Hassan alleged there may have been pressure on the referee to keep Argentina in the tournament.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah penalty denied: New angle shows referee got call right in FIFA WC

And the Egyptian Football Association said "several key incidents raised serious concerns and left profound questions about the consistency and fairness of decisions that directly influenced the course of the game."

Egypt argued that Mostafa Zico's second-half strike was incorrectly ruled out for what it described as a non-existent foul in the build-up. Egypt were also incensed that a challenge on Mohamed Salah was not penalised moments before Argentina scored the winning goal.

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FIFA defends decisions during the match

FIFA's Collina said VAR had correctly recommended overturning Zico's goal after identifying a foul by Marwan Attia on Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez during the attacking possession phase. "We believe that a foul is a foul," Collina said. "Regardless of whether the foul appears 'obvious', if the referee did not see it on the field of play, the VAR can intervene."

Collina also defended the decision not to award Egypt a penalty before Argentina's winner, saying both the referee and VAR judged the contact between Salah and Julian Alvarez to be "normal football contact".

Also Read | Deschamps unfazed by FIFA naming all-Argentine referees for Morocco quarterfinal

"Stepping on an opponent's foot is a foul, whereas a defender who touches the ball first and then makes normal football contact has not committed a foul," he said. While acknowledging that some decisions would always involve an element of subjectivity, Collina said FIFA was satisfied with how VAR principles had been applied throughout the tournament.

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Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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