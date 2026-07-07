FIFA chief Infantino defends Balogun's suspension reversal after Trump's intervention sparks backlash

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Monday defended the governing body's disciplinary process after US President Donald Trump's intervention prompted the reversal of Folarin Balogun's automatic World Cup suspension, sparking criticism from Belgium.

Balogun's suspension reversal makes him eligible to play in Monday night's World Cup round of 16 clash against Belgium.

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The controversy erupted after FIFA suspended the implementation of Balogun's mandatory one-match suspension following his red card in the United States' Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, making the striker eligible for the team's knockout clash against Belgium.

Infantino defends FIFA's independence Infantino insisted FIFA's judicial bodies operate independently and denied political interference in the decision.

"During our conversation I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA's independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies," Infantino said in a statement.

"That is how FIFA's system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold."

Trump says he sought review Earlier on Monday, Trump confirmed he had personally asked Infantino to review the decision, arguing Balogun had been unfairly sent off.

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"I spoke to Gianni who's highly respected. That wasn't a foul, that wasn't even an infraction... these were two great athletes that got tangled up," Trump said.

"He didn't do anything wrong, and he's one of our best players... So, yes I asked for a review by FIFA because I didn't think it was a foul."

After FIFA suspended the ban, Trump praised the decision on social media.

"Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!" he wrote.

FIFA cites disciplinary code FIFA said the suspension was lifted under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which allows a judicial body to suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure.

In a statement, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee said: "By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one (1) year."

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The ruling means Balogun remains eligible to play, although the one-match suspension could still be imposed if he commits a similar offence within the next year.

Belgium challenge rejected Belgium's football federation challenged FIFA's decision before the Round of 16 clash, arguing Balogun should remain suspended.

However, FIFA's Appeal Committee dismissed the request.

"The FIFA Appeal Committee has rendered a request submitted by the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) as inadmissible," FIFA said.

"The request was rendered inadmissible on the grounds that the RBFA is not a party to the proceedings and, as such, has no standing to appeal the decision."

The Belgian Football Association said it was "astonished" by FIFA's decision, while Belgium coach Rudi Garcia compared the development to an April Fools' Day prank.

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Rare disciplinary reversal Balogun was shown a red card in the 64th minute after a challenge on Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic.

Automatic one-match bans following red cards are generally not subject to appeal unless additional sanctions are imposed, making FIFA's decision an exceptionally rare intervention.