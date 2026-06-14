FIFA clears air on VAR controversy during Qatar vs Switzerland World Cup match: ‘A brief technical outage prevented…’

Controversy has erupted in the 2026 FIFA World Cup just two days into the tournament. The controversy arises from a VAR verdict during the Group B match between Qatar and Switzerland in California on Saturday.

The incident took place in the 14th minute of the match when Remo Freuler collided with Qatar Mahmoud Abunada. Following a VAR check, the referee awarded a penalty for Switzerland.

While there was no doubt that Freuler had been fouled, the replays seemed to suggest that he may have found himself in an offside position just before the incident.

However, the semi-automated offside graphic of the incident wasn't displayed, and this led to both fans and football experts questioning as to how the decision to award Switzerland a penalty was fair.

Nevertheless, Switzerland forward Breel Embolo took the penalty and gave the European side a 1-0 lead.

FIFA releases statement Following the incident, FIFA released a statement saying that there was a "brief technical outage" that led to the animation graphic not being shown.

“During the Qatar vs. Switzerland match in the San Francisco Bay Area, a brief technical outage prevented the onside animation graphic from being generated ahead of the penalty awarded to Switzerland in the 14th minute. The issue was quickly resolved,” FIFA said.

FIFA, though, added that the workflow of VAR wasn't affected due to the technical snag.

"The workflow of the VAR was not affected by this issue and followed the normal procedure in checking the on-field decision.

The lines used by the VAR to check the position of the relevant players did not show the attacking player to be in an offside position in either of the two situations immediately before the penalty decision," added football's global governing body.

Gary Neville slams FIFA Former England international Gary Neville was among those who fumed at FIFA for not displaying the off-side graphic. “Offside. We all think it here that it was offside. Everybody at home thinks it. Fifa are the host broadcaster, and they have the semi-automatic decision that they can show us,” Neville said on ITV.

“Why are they not showing us? They did this in the last tournament. Fans are already distrustful of FIFA and technology to start with. There is a massive question over that because it is offside in my eyes until they prove me different,” he added.

The former Manchester United player also questioned FIFA's lack of transparency in the decision.

"It's like a dictatorship. Honestly, it's like a dictatorship, this. The idea that they hold this evidence internally and don't show fans of countries that are playing in tournaments. It's absolutely ridiculous," he said.

“Honestly, to not show the evidence of an offside. Prove to us it's offside. Show it straight away. Why not the transparency?," he questioned.

Talking about the match, Boualem Khouki scored a 94th minute equaliser to salvage a point for Qatar, thus denying Switzerland a possible victory.

The two teams eventually ended up with a point each. In the other Group B match of the FIFA World Cup, co-hosts Canada played out a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, meaning that all four teams in the group are now tied on one point after the opening matchday.