FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Associations to have special player transfer window from June 1 to June 10 — details here

FIFA, the world football governing authority, has announced a special transfer window to allow all 32 clubs featuring in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 to sign new players for the tournament. The special transfer window will run from June 1 to June 10. The deadline for the final player list has been set as June 10, 2025, allowing each participating club to bring any new players signed in this special window to the United States. The 32 clubs are part of 20 member associations.

Member associations to send teams to FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea Republic, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

Brazil sends four clubs to the event, the most by a nation, followed by the United States of America, which sends three clubs. The USA is also the host of the event. The aforementioned football associations will run the special window from June 1 to 10.

Registration window for affiliated clubs The rules will be explained from the perspective of English Summer Window. The summer window in England usually runs from June 16 to September 1. Two Premier League clubs, Chelsea and Manchester City, are participating in the Club World Cup in the USA. Because of their participation, the transfer window will function from June 1 to June 10, and it will open again on June 16.

No limit has been set on the number of players that can be signed during this additional (exceptional) transfer window.

The additional point to be noted is that the transfer window is applicable not only for Chelsea and Manchester City; it will be applicable for all teams under the English Football Association umbrella.

Provisional and final list of players - Till June 10 Provisional list: A minimum of 26 players and a maximum of 50 (a minimum of four shall be goalkeepers). 2. Final list: A minimum of 26 players and a maximum of 35 (a minimum of three shall be goalkeepers).

3. Only players duly registered with a participating club may be included in the club’s lists.

4. Participating clubs may make changes to the provisional list up until the submission of the final list on June 10, 2025.

5. If a club wishes to sign a player during the transfer window from June 1 to June 10, the said player has to be included in the provisional list so that he can be added to the final list after his services are secured.

Addition of new players - June 27 to July 3 Teams can also add players after the end of the group stage until the start of quarterfinal matches. 2. During that period, clubs may also add up to two new players, who will not count towards the maximum of 35 players on the final list.

3. The total number of players changed on or added to the final list together may not exceed six.

4. The new and replacement players do not need to first have been included on the club’s provisional list of players.

5. Goalkeeper replacements due to injury or illness do not count towards the limit of six changes allowed during the period from June 27 to July 3, 2025.

Note: If a player leaves a participating club to join another during the middle of the competition, the said player won't be allowed to represent the second team in the competition.

Contract expiry during competition A player with a contract with a participating club ending on June 30, 2025, shall only be eligible to play at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 until such date.

FIFA Club World Cup, 2025 Teams - 32

Confederations - 6

Matches - 63

Venues - 12

Cities - 11 (Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York City, New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, DC)

Opening game - June 14, Miami.