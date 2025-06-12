FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Barcelona's Lamine Yamal to Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo - 5 biggest names to miss out

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is just two night away from kick-off in the United States with one billion dollars of prize money on the line. With 32 teams vying for the top prize, the month-long tournament will see some of the best footballing talents showcasing their skills at the top level. However, there are a few big names who will not be lighting up stadiums across the United States once it gets underway this weekend.

Let's take a look at five of the top names who won't be in action at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) Despite finishing as the champions of England, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah will not be in action at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 because of the English club's absence at the global event. At the English Premier League 2024-25, Salah broke the tournament record with 29 goals and 18 assists. The Egyptian winger was recently seen sunbathing by the beach, the photo of which he posted on Instagram.

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) One of the teen sensations at the moment, Lamile Yamal will not be seen at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 due to Barcelona's absence in the tournament just like Liverpool. The 17-year-old winger has been in sensational form for his club this season and is one of the candidates to win the Ballon d'Or. Yamal's thrilling dribbling and penchant for the spectacular make him one of the biggest draws in world football.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) Fans around the world will be miss out on a Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi face-off at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after Al Nassr failed to qualify for the global event. The 40-year-old Portuguese striker and a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo recently lifted the UEFA Nations League with Portugal last weekend.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) Champions League semi-finalists Arsenal are another team to miss out and after finishing the season trophyless, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 would have been a chance to win some silverware. England international Bukayo Saka's only club trophy, excluding the FA Community Shield, was an FA Cup win with Arsenal in 2020.

Mikel Arteta's side showed this season they have improved to the point where they are in contention for major honours, including knocking out Real Madrid in the Champions League, but came up just short.

