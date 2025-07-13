Subscribe

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final half-time show: List of artists set to dazzle MetLife stadium during Chelsea vs PSG clash

The Chelsea vs PSG final at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will start at 12:30 AM IST (July 14). The game will be played into two halves of 45 minutes each. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final half-time show will start around 1:15 AM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated13 Jul 2025, 06:19 PM IST
J Balvin will be one of the four performers at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 halftime show.
J Balvin will be one of the four performers at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 halftime show. (AP)

The highly-entertaining FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is set to end on Sunday night when Chelsea take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the title clash at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey. The revamped edition, which saw 32 teams compete, unlike seven teams from previous editions, has been hugely successful.

Not just the increase in the number of teams, but the tournament in United States also saw a host of changes in the form of individual player walkouts, body cams for referees and more.

Among the additions is the halftime show during the final, something which has been major feature in the Super Bowl. For the uninitiated, the halftime show is similar to the closing ceremonies at different leagues around the world.

LIST of performers at FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final half-time show

J Balvin: Popularly known as J Balvin, Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin is one of the best-selling Latin singers in the world and hails from Colombia. Born in Medellin, Balvin won eleven Billboard Latin Music Awards, six Latin Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards and seven Latin American Music Awards and received four Grammy Award nominations.

Doja Cat: Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, popularly known as Doja Cat, is a rapper from America. She is a also a singler, songwriter and record producer and won one Grammy Award. She was also nominated nineteen times for the Grammy Award.

Tems: Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer and has won two Grammy Awards.

Emmanuel Kelly: Kelly is an Australian singer and world's first differently abled pop artist. He will be one of the top attractions at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final half-time show.

When will Chelsea vs PSG final game start?

