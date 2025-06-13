FIFA Club World Cup 2025: From Samu Aghehowa to Emam Ashour - 5 exciting football talents to watch out for

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is just a day away from kick-off with the spotlight on the established names like Lionel Messi, Olivier Giroud and more. Being played on such a big scale, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will also establish some of the unknown names who are poised to make a significant impact at the top level in the next one month.

As the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 gear up for a blockbuster start, let's take a look at some of the young and upcoming stars to watch out for.

Samu Aghehowa (Porto)

Spain's Samu Aghehowa (in red) shoots against France during the Nations League semifinal.

Samu Aghehowa has been a prolific goal scorer for Porto in the ongoing season. The 20-year-old Spanish forward has scored 25 goals across all competitions. Aghehowa's finishing prowess the game also makes him a potential breakout star to watch out for in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Aghehowa has also seen a rapid rise in the last few years after coming out of from Atletico de Madrid's youth system to becoming Alaves' top scorer. He joined Porto in 2024.

Emam Ashour (Al Ahly) Emam Ashour has been a driving force for Al Ahly recently with Egyptian midfielder scoring 13 goals and five assists in 26 games.Ashour also played a pivotalrole for Al Ahly in their CAF Champions League and Egypt Premier League triumphs in 2024. With the form he is in, Ashour's versatility and attacking mindset will prove crucial in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders)

Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas (L) in action against St. Louis City.

19-year-old Obed Vargas has become one of the main figures in Seattle Sounders' midfield. Known for his precise passing and game intelligence, Vargas will be a key player to watch out for as Seattle Sounders gear up to prepare at the global stage for the first time in history. Vargas also overcame an injury setback in 2022 to become a regular on the team sheet in the past one year.

Mauricio (Palmeiras) Another younger player to watch out for at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is Mauricio. The Palmeiras star already has eight goals and two assists in 15 appearances. With creativity and vision and a keen eye for goal, the 23-year-old is an automatic choice in the list of players to watch out for in the tournament.