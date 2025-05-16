FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full schedule, dates, venues, live streaming details in India & more; All you need to know

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will feature 32 teams divided into eight groups of four teams each. It will start on June 15, with the final to be played on July 13 at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey.  

16 May 2025
The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 trophy is displayed at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.(AP)

 

The FIFA Cub World Cup 2025 is set to be a landmark event in history of football as for the first time 32 teams from six confederations set to chase for the elusive title. The United States will host the event from June 15 with the final scheduled for July 13 across 11 cities in America.

With the tournament set to feature some of the top footballing names globally like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and others, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will give the fans around the world high-intensity matches over a period of one month.

With the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 set for a new start, the tournament will now be staged every four years, just the football World Cup. Meanwhile, Club Leon saw themselves removed from the tournament after the Mexican side failed to meet the FIFA criteria on multi-club ownership. A new club will be announced soon.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draws

Group AGroup BGroup CGroup DGroup EGroup FGroup GGroup H
PalmeirasParis Saint-GermainBayern MunichFlamengoRiver PlateFluminenseManchester CityReal Madrid
PortoAtletico de MadridAuckland CityES TunisInter MilanBorussia DortmundAl AinFC Salzburg
Al AhlyBotafogoBoca JuniorsChelseaCF MonterreyMamelodi SundownsJuventusAl Hilal
Inter MiamiSeattle SoundersBenficaTBC*Urawa Red DiamondsUlsan HDWydad ACCF Pachuca

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 venues 

12 venues across the United States will host 63 matches with the final to be played at the Metlife Stadium on June 13. The selection of the venues were done considering their world-class facilities and their history of hosting major sporting events.   

  • Metlife Stadium (New Jersey)
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
  • Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte)
  • TQL Stadium (Cincinnati)
  • Rose Bowl Stadium (Los Angeles)
  • Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)
  • GEODIS Park (Nashville)
  • Camping World Stadium (Orlando)
  • Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando)
  • Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
  • Lumen Field (Seattle)
  • Audi Field (Washington DC)

Complete FIFA Club World Cup 2025 schedule 

DateGroupTeamsVenueKick Off (Local Time)Kick-off time in IST
June 15AAl Ahly vs Inter MiamiHard Rock Stadium, Miami1:00 AM10:30 AM
June 15CBayern Munich vs Auckland CityTQL Stadium, Cincinnati5:00 PMJune 16, 2:30 AM
June 15BPSG vs Atletico MadridRose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles8:00 PMJune 16, 5:30 AM
June 15APalmeiras vs PortoMetLife Stadium, NY/NJ11:00 PMJune 16, 8:30 AM
June 15BBotafogo vs Seattle SoundersLumen Field, Seattle3:00 AM12:30 PM
June 16DChelsea vs TBCMercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta8:00 PMJune 17, 5:30 AM
June 16CBoca Juniors vs BenficaHard Rock Stadium, Miami11:00 PMJune 17, 8:30 AM
June 16DFlamengo vs Esperance de TunisLincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia2:00 AM11:30 AM
June 17FFluminense vs Borussia DortmundMetLife Stadium, NY/NJ5:00 PMJune 18, 2:30 AM
June 17ERiver Plate vs Urawa Red DiamondsLumen Field, Seattle8:00 PMJune 18, 5:30 AM
June 17FUlsan HD vs Mamelodi SundownsInter&Co Stadium, Orlando11:00 PMJune 18, 8:30 AM
June 17EMonterrey vs Inter MilanRose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles2:00 AM11:30 AM
June 18GMan City vs Wydad ACLincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia5:00 PMJune 19, 2:30 AM
June 18HReal Madrid vs Al HilalHard Rock Stadium, Miami8:00 PMJune 19, 5:30 AM
June 18HCF Pachuca vs FC SalzburgTQL Stadium, Cincinnati11:00 PMJune 19, 8:30 AM
June 18GAl Ain vs JuventusAudi Field, Washington, D.C.2:00 AM11:30 AM
June 19APalmeiras vs Al AhlyMetLife Stadium, NY/NJ5:00 PMJune 20, 2:30 AM
June 19AInter Miami vs PortoMercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta8:00 PMJune 20, 5:30 AM
June 19BSeattle Sounders vs Atletico MadridLumen Field, Seattle8:00 PMJune 20, 5:30 AM
June 19BPSG vs BotafogoRose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles11:00 PMJune 20, 8:30 AM
June 20CBenfica vs Auckland CityInter&Co Stadium, Orlando5:00 PMJune 21, 2:30 AM
June 20DFlamengo vs ChelseaLincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia7:00 PMJune 21, 4:30 AM
June 20DTBC vs Esperance de TunisGEODIS Park, Nashville10:00 PMJune 21, 7:30 AM
June 20CBayern Munich vs Boca JuniorsHard Rock Stadium, Miami2:00 AM11:30 AM
June 21FMamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia DortmundTQL Stadium, Cincinnati5:00 PMJune 22, 2:30 AM
June 21EInter Milan vs Urawa Red DiamondsLumen Field, Seattle5:00 PMJune 22, 2:30 AM
June 21FFluminense vs Ulsan HDMetLife Stadium, NY/NJ11:00 PMJune 22, 8:30 AM
June 21ERiver Plate vs MonterreyRose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles11:00 PMJune 22, 8:30 AM
June 22GJuventus vs Wydad ACLincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia5:00 PMJune 23, 2:30 AM
June 22HReal Madrid vs CF PachucaBank of America Stadium, Charlotte8:00 PMJune 23, 5:30 AM
June 22HFC Salzburg vs Al HilalAudi Field, Washington, D.C.11:00 PMJune 23, 8:30 AM
June 22GMan City vs Al AinMercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta2:00 AM11:30 AM
June 23BSeattle Sounders vs PSGLumen Field, Seattle5:00 PMJune 24, 2:30 AM
June 23BAtletico Madrid vs BotafogoRose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles5:00 PMJune 24, 2:30 AM
June 23AInter Miami vs PalmeirasHard Rock Stadium, Miami2:00 AM11:30 AM
June 23APorto vs Al AhlyMetLife Stadium, NY/NJ2:00 AM11:30 AM
June 24CAuckland City vs Boca JuniorsGEODIS Park, Nashville7:00 PMJune 25, 4:30 AM
June 24CBenfica vs Bayern MunichBank of America Stadium, Charlotte8:00 PMJune 25, 5:30 AM
June 24DTBC vs FlamengoCamping World Stadium, Orlando2:00 AM11:30 AM
June 24DEsperance de Tunis vs ChelseaLincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia2:00 AM11:30 AM
June 25FBorussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HDTQL Stadium, Cincinnati8:00 PMJune 26, 5:30 AM
June 25FMamelodi Sundowns vs FluminenseHard Rock Stadium, Miami8:00 PMJune 26, 5:30 AM
June 25EInter Milan vs River PlateLumen Field, Seattle11:00 PMJune 26, 8:30 AM
June 25EUrawa Red Diamonds vs MonterreyRose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles11:00 PMJune 26, 8:30 AM
June 26GJuventus vs Man CityCamping World Stadium, Orlando8:00 PMJune 27, 5:30 AM
June 26GWydad AC vs Al AinAudi Field, Washington, D.C.8:00 PMJune 27, 5:30 AM
June 26HAl Hilal vs CF PachucaGEODIS Park, Nashville1:00 AM10:30 AM
June 26HFC Salzberg vs Real MadridLincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia2:00 AM11:30 AM
Round of 16     
June 28 Group A Winners vs Group B Runners-upLincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia5:00 PMJune 29, 2:30 AM
June 28 Group C Winners vs Group D Runners-upBank of America Stadium, Charlotte9:00 PMJune 29, 6:30 AM
June 29 Group B Winners vs Group A Runners-upMercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta5:00 PMJune 30, 2:30 AM
June 29 Group D Winners vs Group C Runners-upHard Rock Stadium, Miami9:00 PMJune 30, 6:30 AM
June 30 Group E Winners vs Group F Runners-upBank of America Stadium, Charlotte8:00 PMJuly 1, 5:30 AM
June 30 Group G Winners vs Group H Runners-upCamping World Stadium, Orlando2:00 AMJuly 1, 11:30 AM
July 1 Group H Winners vs Group G Runners-upHard Rock Stadium, Miami8:00 PMJuly 2, 5:30 AM
July 1 Group F Winners vs Group E Runners-upMercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta2:00 AMJuly 2, 11:30 AM
Quarterfinals     
July 4 Winner Match 53 vs Winner Match 54Camping World Stadium, Orlando8:00 PMJuly 5, 5:30 AM
July 4 Winner Match 49 vs Winner Match 50Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia2:00 AMJuly 5, 11:30 AM
July 5 Winner Match 51 vs Winner Match 52Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta5:00 PMJuly 6, 2:30 AM
July 5 Winner Match 55 vs Winner Match 56MetLife Stadium, NY/NJ9:00 PMJuly 6, 6:30 AM
Semifinals     
July 8 Winner Match 57 vs Winner Match 58MetLife Stadium, NY/NJ8:00 PMJuly 9, 5:30 AM
July 9 Winner Match 59 vs Winner Match 60MetLife Stadium, NY/NJ8:00 PMJuly 10, 5:30 AM
Final     
July 13 Winner Match 61 vs Winner Match 62MetLife Stadium, NY/NJ8:00 PMJuly 14, 5:30 AM

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 live streaming details

In all, a total of 63 matches will be played in FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The DAZN app and FIFA website have the global streaming rights for the tournament while FIFA+, YouTube TV, TNT Sports, and TelevisaUnivision will live stream all the games in the United States. In India, the live streaming partner for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is yet to be announced.

How to buy FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets?

Tickets for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 can be bought through platforms like Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, and Stubhub.

