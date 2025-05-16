FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full schedule, dates, venues, live streaming details in India & more; All you need to know

Advertisement

The FIFA Cub World Cup 2025 is set to be a landmark event in history of football as for the first time 32 teams from six confederations set to chase for the elusive title. The United States will host the event from June 15 with the final scheduled for July 13 across 11 cities in America.

With the tournament set to feature some of the top footballing names globally like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and others, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will give the fans around the world high-intensity matches over a period of one month.

With the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 set for a new start, the tournament will now be staged every four years, just the football World Cup. Meanwhile, Club Leon saw themselves removed from the tournament after the Mexican side failed to meet the FIFA criteria on multi-club ownership. A new club will be announced soon.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draws

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Group G Group H Palmeiras Paris Saint-Germain Bayern Munich Flamengo River Plate Fluminense Manchester City Real Madrid Porto Atletico de Madrid Auckland City ES Tunis Inter Milan Borussia Dortmund Al Ain FC Salzburg Al Ahly Botafogo Boca Juniors Chelsea CF Monterrey Mamelodi Sundowns Juventus Al Hilal Inter Miami Seattle Sounders Benfica TBC* Urawa Red Diamonds Ulsan HD Wydad AC CF Pachuca

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 venues 12 venues across the United States will host 63 matches with the final to be played at the Metlife Stadium on June 13. The selection of the venues were done considering their world-class facilities and their history of hosting major sporting events.

Metlife Stadium (New Jersey)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte)

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati)

Rose Bowl Stadium (Los Angeles)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

GEODIS Park (Nashville)

Camping World Stadium (Orlando)

Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Lumen Field (Seattle)

Audi Field (Washington DC) Complete FIFA Club World Cup 2025 schedule

Date Group Teams Venue Kick Off (Local Time) Kick-off time in IST June 15 A Al Ahly vs Inter Miami Hard Rock Stadium, Miami 1:00 AM 10:30 AM June 15 C Bayern Munich vs Auckland City TQL Stadium, Cincinnati 5:00 PM June 16, 2:30 AM June 15 B PSG vs Atletico Madrid Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles 8:00 PM June 16, 5:30 AM June 15 A Palmeiras vs Porto MetLife Stadium, NY/NJ 11:00 PM June 16, 8:30 AM June 15 B Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders Lumen Field, Seattle 3:00 AM 12:30 PM June 16 D Chelsea vs TBC Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta 8:00 PM June 17, 5:30 AM June 16 C Boca Juniors vs Benfica Hard Rock Stadium, Miami 11:00 PM June 17, 8:30 AM June 16 D Flamengo vs Esperance de Tunis Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia 2:00 AM 11:30 AM June 17 F Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund MetLife Stadium, NY/NJ 5:00 PM June 18, 2:30 AM June 17 E River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds Lumen Field, Seattle 8:00 PM June 18, 5:30 AM June 17 F Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando 11:00 PM June 18, 8:30 AM June 17 E Monterrey vs Inter Milan Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles 2:00 AM 11:30 AM June 18 G Man City vs Wydad AC Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia 5:00 PM June 19, 2:30 AM June 18 H Real Madrid vs Al Hilal Hard Rock Stadium, Miami 8:00 PM June 19, 5:30 AM June 18 H CF Pachuca vs FC Salzburg TQL Stadium, Cincinnati 11:00 PM June 19, 8:30 AM June 18 G Al Ain vs Juventus Audi Field, Washington, D.C. 2:00 AM 11:30 AM June 19 A Palmeiras vs Al Ahly MetLife Stadium, NY/NJ 5:00 PM June 20, 2:30 AM June 19 A Inter Miami vs Porto Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta 8:00 PM June 20, 5:30 AM June 19 B Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid Lumen Field, Seattle 8:00 PM June 20, 5:30 AM June 19 B PSG vs Botafogo Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles 11:00 PM June 20, 8:30 AM June 20 C Benfica vs Auckland City Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando 5:00 PM June 21, 2:30 AM June 20 D Flamengo vs Chelsea Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia 7:00 PM June 21, 4:30 AM June 20 D TBC vs Esperance de Tunis GEODIS Park, Nashville 10:00 PM June 21, 7:30 AM June 20 C Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors Hard Rock Stadium, Miami 2:00 AM 11:30 AM June 21 F Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund TQL Stadium, Cincinnati 5:00 PM June 22, 2:30 AM June 21 E Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds Lumen Field, Seattle 5:00 PM June 22, 2:30 AM June 21 F Fluminense vs Ulsan HD MetLife Stadium, NY/NJ 11:00 PM June 22, 8:30 AM June 21 E River Plate vs Monterrey Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles 11:00 PM June 22, 8:30 AM June 22 G Juventus vs Wydad AC Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia 5:00 PM June 23, 2:30 AM June 22 H Real Madrid vs CF Pachuca Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte 8:00 PM June 23, 5:30 AM June 22 H FC Salzburg vs Al Hilal Audi Field, Washington, D.C. 11:00 PM June 23, 8:30 AM June 22 G Man City vs Al Ain Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta 2:00 AM 11:30 AM June 23 B Seattle Sounders vs PSG Lumen Field, Seattle 5:00 PM June 24, 2:30 AM June 23 B Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles 5:00 PM June 24, 2:30 AM June 23 A Inter Miami vs Palmeiras Hard Rock Stadium, Miami 2:00 AM 11:30 AM June 23 A Porto vs Al Ahly MetLife Stadium, NY/NJ 2:00 AM 11:30 AM June 24 C Auckland City vs Boca Juniors GEODIS Park, Nashville 7:00 PM June 25, 4:30 AM June 24 C Benfica vs Bayern Munich Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte 8:00 PM June 25, 5:30 AM June 24 D TBC vs Flamengo Camping World Stadium, Orlando 2:00 AM 11:30 AM June 24 D Esperance de Tunis vs Chelsea Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia 2:00 AM 11:30 AM June 25 F Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD TQL Stadium, Cincinnati 8:00 PM June 26, 5:30 AM June 25 F Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense Hard Rock Stadium, Miami 8:00 PM June 26, 5:30 AM June 25 E Inter Milan vs River Plate Lumen Field, Seattle 11:00 PM June 26, 8:30 AM June 25 E Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles 11:00 PM June 26, 8:30 AM June 26 G Juventus vs Man City Camping World Stadium, Orlando 8:00 PM June 27, 5:30 AM June 26 G Wydad AC vs Al Ain Audi Field, Washington, D.C. 8:00 PM June 27, 5:30 AM June 26 H Al Hilal vs CF Pachuca GEODIS Park, Nashville 1:00 AM 10:30 AM June 26 H FC Salzberg vs Real Madrid Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia 2:00 AM 11:30 AM Round of 16 June 28 Group A Winners vs Group B Runners-up Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia 5:00 PM June 29, 2:30 AM June 28 Group C Winners vs Group D Runners-up Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte 9:00 PM June 29, 6:30 AM June 29 Group B Winners vs Group A Runners-up Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta 5:00 PM June 30, 2:30 AM June 29 Group D Winners vs Group C Runners-up Hard Rock Stadium, Miami 9:00 PM June 30, 6:30 AM June 30 Group E Winners vs Group F Runners-up Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte 8:00 PM July 1, 5:30 AM June 30 Group G Winners vs Group H Runners-up Camping World Stadium, Orlando 2:00 AM July 1, 11:30 AM July 1 Group H Winners vs Group G Runners-up Hard Rock Stadium, Miami 8:00 PM July 2, 5:30 AM July 1 Group F Winners vs Group E Runners-up Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta 2:00 AM July 2, 11:30 AM Quarterfinals July 4 Winner Match 53 vs Winner Match 54 Camping World Stadium, Orlando 8:00 PM July 5, 5:30 AM July 4 Winner Match 49 vs Winner Match 50 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia 2:00 AM July 5, 11:30 AM July 5 Winner Match 51 vs Winner Match 52 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta 5:00 PM July 6, 2:30 AM July 5 Winner Match 55 vs Winner Match 56 MetLife Stadium, NY/NJ 9:00 PM July 6, 6:30 AM Semifinals July 8 Winner Match 57 vs Winner Match 58 MetLife Stadium, NY/NJ 8:00 PM July 9, 5:30 AM July 9 Winner Match 59 vs Winner Match 60 MetLife Stadium, NY/NJ 8:00 PM July 10, 5:30 AM Final July 13 Winner Match 61 vs Winner Match 62 MetLife Stadium, NY/NJ 8:00 PM July 14, 5:30 AM

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 live streaming details In all, a total of 63 matches will be played in FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The DAZN app and FIFA website have the global streaming rights for the tournament while FIFA+, YouTube TV, TNT Sports, and TelevisaUnivision will live stream all the games in the United States. In India, the live streaming partner for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is yet to be announced.

