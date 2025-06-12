FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Manchester City leave Jack Grealish out as Premier League club name 27-member squad

Manchester City have left out Jack Grealish from their squad for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after the England international was not included in the 27-member travelling list announced by the Premier League club on Wednesday.

The omission of Grealish was anticipated after the midfielder fell down in the pecking order at Manchester City after playing a huge role in their treble in 2023. He made just seven Premier League starts in the 2024-25 campaign and wasn't called out of the bench during Manchester City's 0-1 defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final last month.

Grealish was also left out of Manchester City's match-day squad for their final Premier League game of the season at Fulham. The 29-year-old had signed for £100 million from Aston Villa four years ago. There is a growing speculation thar Grealish might leave with a number of clubs in England and in Europe showing interest in the midfielder.

Kevin De Bruyne to leave Manchester City Just like Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne has also not been included in Manchester City's trip to the United States. The Belgian playmaker is leaving Manchester City this summer but could still have played before his contract expires on June 30. The 33-year-old looks set to join Serie A champions Napoli when he officially becomes a free agent.

Meanwhile, New signings Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Tijani Reijnders and Marcus Bettinelli are all included in Pep Guardiola’s squad, which could have featured up to 35 names. There will be an opportunity to register more players for the knockout stages should Manchester City progress that far.

Also Read | Underdogs Crystal Palace stun Man City to win first FA Cup, seal Europa League

Manchester City begin their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign against Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca in Philadelphia next Wednesday before facing further group games against Al Ain of Abu Dhabi and Juventus. Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is missing through injury, while James McAtee is on international duty with England Under-21s.