FIFA Club World Cup 2025 pre-quarterfinals: Complete schedule, match venues, dates, timings in IST & live streaming

Manchester City reached the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 pre-quarterfinals in style with a 5-2 drubbing of Juventus in their Group G clash at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando as Pep Guardiola's became the only team in the tournament to advance into the knockouts with an all-win record. Despite the loss, Juventus also made the round of 16, owing to their second-place finish in the group.

On the other hand, Real Madrid secured their knockout spot with an easy 3-0 win over FC Salzburg, thanks to goals from Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde and Gonzalo Garcia in Group H. In the other clash of the group, Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia beat Mexico's Pachuca 2-0 to pip Salzburg to the last berth in the knockout phase, as Al Ain battled to a 2-1 win over Wydad Casablanca.

In the process, Al Hilal became the only Asian representative in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after the group stage and are set to face marauding Manchester City for a place in the quarterfinals.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16 schedule

Date Match Time (in EDT) Time (in IST) Venue June 28 Palmeiras vs Botafogo 12 PM 9:30 PM Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia June 28 Benfica vs Chelsea 4 PM 1:30 AM (June 29) Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte June 29 Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami 12 PM 9:30 PM Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta June 29 Flamengo vs Bayern Munich 4 PM 1:30 AM (June 30) Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens June 30 Inter Milan vs Fluminense 3 PM 12:30 AM (July 1) Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte June 30 Manchester City vs Al Hilal 9 PM 6:30 AM (July 1) Camping World Stadium, Orlando July 1 Real Madrid vs Juventus 3 PM 12:30 AM (July 2) Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens July 1 Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey 9 PM 6:30 AM (July 2) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 live streaming details DAZN are the official broadcasting partner for FIFA Club World Cup 2025. In India, unfortunately FIFA Club World Cup 2025 didn't have an official broadcaster. Fans who have earlier subscribed to DAZN can tune in for the matches as a part of their existing membership.

