FIFA Club World Cup 2025 pre-quarterfinals: Complete schedule, match venues, dates, timings in IST & live streaming

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has entered in its knockout stage with 16 best teams qualifying for the round of 16 stage. Here are the complete schedule and live streaming details of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Koushik Paul
Updated27 Jun 2025, 09:52 AM IST
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring against Salzburg during their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group H clash in Philadelphia.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring against Salzburg during their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group H clash in Philadelphia.(AP)

Manchester City reached the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 pre-quarterfinals in style with a 5-2 drubbing of Juventus in their Group G clash at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando as Pep Guardiola's became the only team in the tournament to advance into the knockouts with an all-win record. Despite the loss, Juventus also made the round of 16, owing to their second-place finish in the group.

On the other hand, Real Madrid secured their knockout spot with an easy 3-0 win over FC Salzburg, thanks to goals from Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde and Gonzalo Garcia in Group H. In the other clash of the group, Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia beat Mexico's Pachuca 2-0 to pip Salzburg to the last berth in the knockout phase, as Al Ain battled to a 2-1 win over Wydad Casablanca.

In the process, Al Hilal became the only Asian representative in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after the group stage and are set to face marauding Manchester City for a place in the quarterfinals.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16 schedule

DateMatchTime (in EDT)Time (in IST)Venue
June 28Palmeiras vs Botafogo12 PM9:30 PMLincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
June 28Benfica vs Chelsea4 PM1:30 AM (June 29)Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
June 29Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami12 PM9:30 PMMercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
June 29Flamengo vs Bayern Munich4 PM1:30 AM (June 30)Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
June 30Inter Milan vs Fluminense3 PM12:30 AM (July 1)Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
June 30Manchester City vs Al Hilal9 PM6:30 AM (July 1)Camping World Stadium, Orlando
July 1Real Madrid vs Juventus3 PM12:30 AM (July 2)Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
July 1Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey9 PM6:30 AM (July 2)Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

 

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 live streaming details

DAZN are the official broadcasting partner for FIFA Club World Cup 2025. In India, unfortunately FIFA Club World Cup 2025 didn't have an official broadcaster. Fans who have earlier subscribed to DAZN can tune in for the matches as a part of their existing membership.

For the non-subscribers, one can register for free and watch the FIFA Club World Cup matches from anywhere in the world, including India. In case you have missed the match, one can tune in to DAZN YouTube channel for highlights and key moments. Only select matches will be telecast on TNT Sports and Eurosport.

