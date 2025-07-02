FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal schedule: PSG, Real Madrid set for huge games; date, time, venues, live streaming

Real Madrid continued their dream run in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 as the La Liga giants set up quarterfinal clash with Borussia Dortmund with a 1-0 win over Juventus on Tuesday. Youngster Gonzalo Garcia scored the only goal for Real Madrid for his third netting of the tournament at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund, edged Mexican side Monterrey 2-1 on Wednesday. Serhou Guirassy struck twice for the German outfit as they scraped past Sergio Ramos's side in a tight last-16 clash in Atlanta. The loss also denied Ramos a match-up against his former side Real Madrid. Ramos was the Real Madrid captain during his time.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal schedule

Date Match Venue Kickoff Time (ET) Kickoff Time (IST) July 4 Fluminense vs Al Hilal Camping World Stadium, Orlando 3:00 PM ET 12:30 AM IST (July 5) July 4 Palmeiras vs Chelsea Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia 9:00 PM ET 6:30 AM IST (July 5) July 5 Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta 12:00 PM ET 9:30 PM IST July 5 Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund MetLife Stadium, New Jersey 4:00 PM ET 1:30 AM IST (July 6)

Meanwhile, Al Hilal will be up against one of the Brazil's oldest clubs, Fluminense, after the Saudi Arabian outfit defeated Manchester City 4-3 in an extra-time thriller in one of the major upsets in the tournament. The Brazilian side too got similar success as they knocked out UEFA Champions League finalists Inter Milan 2-0 in the round of 16.

Brazil will have another representation in the quarterfinals of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 when Palmeiras take on former English Premier League champions Chelsea in Philadelphia. Palmeiras are coming after beating compatriots Botafogo in a heated pre-quarterfinal clash.

