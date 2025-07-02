Subscribe

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal schedule: PSG, Real Madrid set for huge games; date, time, venues, live streaming

The biggest clash in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal will be when PSG take on Bayern Munich on July 5 at the Merceded-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Real Madrid, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are the other big sides in the last eight.

Koushik Paul
Updated2 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Advertisement
Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia celebrates after scoring against Juventus in their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16 match.
Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia celebrates after scoring against Juventus in their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16 match.(AFP)

Real Madrid continued their dream run in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 as the La Liga giants set up quarterfinal clash with Borussia Dortmund with a 1-0 win over Juventus on Tuesday. Youngster Gonzalo Garcia scored the only goal for Real Madrid for his third netting of the tournament at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund, edged Mexican side Monterrey 2-1 on Wednesday. Serhou Guirassy struck twice for the German outfit as they scraped past Sergio Ramos's side in a tight last-16 clash in Atlanta. The loss also denied Ramos a match-up against his former side Real Madrid. Ramos was the Real Madrid captain during his time.

Also Read | France’s football union slams Club World Cup; calls it 'massacre' for players

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal schedule

DateMatchVenueKickoff Time (ET)Kickoff Time (IST)
July 4Fluminense vs Al HilalCamping World Stadium, Orlando3:00 PM ET12:30 AM IST (July 5)
July 4Palmeiras vs ChelseaLincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia9:00 PM ET6:30 AM IST (July 5)
July 5Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern MunichMercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta12:00 PM ET9:30 PM IST
July 5Real Madrid vs Borussia DortmundMetLife Stadium, New Jersey4:00 PM ET1:30 AM IST (July 6)

Meanwhile, Al Hilal will be up against one of the Brazil's oldest clubs, Fluminense, after the Saudi Arabian outfit defeated Manchester City 4-3 in an extra-time thriller in one of the major upsets in the tournament. The Brazilian side too got similar success as they knocked out UEFA Champions League finalists Inter Milan 2-0 in the round of 16.

Advertisement

Brazil will have another representation in the quarterfinals of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 when Palmeiras take on former English Premier League champions Chelsea in Philadelphia. Palmeiras are coming after beating compatriots Botafogo in a heated pre-quarterfinal clash.

Advertisement
Also Read | Jurgen Klopp brands ‘FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is worst idea ever’; here's why

Chelsea, champions in 2021, have defeated Benfica 4-1 in the previous round. The winner of Palmeiras vs Chelsea will face the winner of Al Hilal vs Fluminense match in the semifinal

 
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
Business NewsSportsFootball NewsFIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal schedule: PSG, Real Madrid set for huge games; date, time, venues, live streaming
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts