FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Will Kylian Mbappe play for Real Madrid against Pachuca? Here's what La Liga giants said

Real Madrid are set to miss Kylian Mbappe in their second FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game against Pachuca in Group H, the 15-time European champions said. Mbappe, who had also missed Real Madrid's opening 1-1 draw against Al Hilal, was admitted to a hospital in Miami with acute gastroenteritis earlier this week.

As a result, Mbappe didn't travel with the team to Charlotte in North Carolina and had stayed back at the team hotel. Real Madri play Mexican side Pachuca on Sunday and Mbappe could miss the match, according to a club spokesperson.

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso also said they are hopeful of the France international to return for the last group game. "He feels better. It will be difficult for him to return for Sunday's game (against Pachuca), but we hope he can return against Salzburg," Alonso told official broadcasters DAZN.

Earlier, upon being discharged from hospital, a Real Madrid statement read, “Mbappe will continue with specific medical treatment and will gradually return to the team’s activity.”

The Spanish football giants also revealed that Mbappe had trained with Dani Carvajal at the team hotel's facilities ahead of their second FIFA Club World Cup 2025 fixture. A year after joing Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe has been Real Madrid's top scorer in the previous season with 43 goals in 56 appearances.

How can Real Madrid qualify for knockouts? With just one point, Real Madrid, on level with Al Hilal, are placed in the second place in the Group H standings. The top spot is being occupied by FC Salzburg, who had defeated Pachuca 2-1 in the same group.

