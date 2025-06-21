Subscribe

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Will Kylian Mbappe play for Real Madrid against Pachuca? Here's what La Liga giants said

Kylian Mbappe had missed Real Madrid's FIFA Club World Cup 2025 opener against Al Hilal after being admitted to hospital in Miami with acute gastroenteritis. He is expected to return against FC Salzburg.

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Jun 2025, 10:50 PM IST
Advertisement
French forward Kylian Mbappe is a part of the Real Madrid squad in the FIFA World Cup 2025 in the United States.
French forward Kylian Mbappe is a part of the Real Madrid squad in the FIFA World Cup 2025 in the United States. (AFP)

Real Madrid are set to miss Kylian Mbappe in their second FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game against Pachuca in Group H, the 15-time European champions said. Mbappe, who had also missed Real Madrid's opening 1-1 draw against Al Hilal, was admitted to a hospital in Miami with acute gastroenteritis earlier this week.

Advertisement

As a result, Mbappe didn't travel with the team to Charlotte in North Carolina and had stayed back at the team hotel. Real Madri play Mexican side Pachuca on Sunday and Mbappe could miss the match, according to a club spokesperson.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe hospitalized with acute gastroenteritis; know update

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso also said they are hopeful of the France international to return for the last group game. "He feels better. It will be difficult for him to return for Sunday's game (against Pachuca), but we hope he can return against Salzburg," Alonso told official broadcasters DAZN.

Advertisement

Earlier, upon being discharged from hospital, a Real Madrid statement read, “Mbappe will continue with specific medical treatment and will gradually return to the team’s activity.”

The Spanish football giants also revealed that Mbappe had trained with Dani Carvajal at the team hotel's facilities ahead of their second FIFA Club World Cup 2025 fixture. A year after joing Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe has been Real Madrid's top scorer in the previous season with 43 goals in 56 appearances.

Also Read | Who is Gonzalo Garcia, Real Madrid’s star to score first goal against Al Hilal?

How can Real Madrid qualify for knockouts?

With just one point, Real Madrid, on level with Al Hilal, are placed in the second place in the Group H standings. The top spot is being occupied by FC Salzburg, who had defeated Pachuca 2-1 in the same group.

Advertisement

With the top two teams in a group to advance to the next round, Real Madrid need to win both their games against Pachuca and FC Salzburg also hope Al Hilal drop points to. In case, Simone Inzaghi’s Al Hilal win both their remaining games, it would be very difficult for Real Madrid.

 
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
Business NewsSportsFootball NewsFIFA Club World Cup 2025: Will Kylian Mbappe play for Real Madrid against Pachuca? Here's what La Liga giants said
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts