FIFA deletes Argentina's Leandro Paredes' red card after reviewing World Cup final scuffle: Report

FIFA has removed the red card given to Leandro Paredes after he was involved in a scuffle that broke out between certain members of the Argentina and Spain squads immediately after the final whistle of the match which saw Spain get crowned world champions after a 16-year wait.

BBC reported that it was incorrectly reported by the commentator information system of FIFA that Paredes was sent off for grabbing Eric Garcia of Spain by the throat and pushing him.

The red card was deleted shortly afterwards, with FIFA confirming to BBC Sport that Paredes was not subject to any disciplinary action at that time.

Thus only one Argentina player, Enzo Fernandez, remains dismissed after receiving two yellow cards during the course of the match.

Argentina are already under investigation by FIFA, who are probing the team after some of their players held up a banner at the end of the semifinal win over England on which they claimed the Falkland Islands as belonging to Argentina.

What happened after the final whistle blew? Argentina were simply outclassed by Spain in the final, and as soon as the final whistle blew after a gruelling 120 minutes of football, several Argentina players, including Lionel Messi, slumped down on the ground as Spain players rushed across the field, celebrating their victory.

Spain captain Rodri, who was substituted in extra time, was running towards his teammates when Argentina's Molina appeared to punch him either on the arm or the stomatch.

This was the triggering point of the discord, with Rodri confronting Molina but the latter refusing to back down. In the meanwhile, Garcia ran over to back Rodri and this is when Paredes got involved, jabbing Garcia in the throat.

Gavi, who remained unsubstituted tried to break the fight, but he himself was shoved by Argentina's Almada. Paredes then pushed him to the ground.

Argentina's coach Roberto Ayala also got involved, appearing to hit Dani Olmo.

"Paredes threw two or three haymakers into someone's face. He went for them," Alan Shearer said on BBC One, adding, "There is no place or space for that."

"We know how much it means to them and we know how much it hurts to lose, but there is a way to lose. Too many times we have seen that from Argentina. The reaction after the final whistle is terrible," the Premier League's top scorer of all time said.

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart said, "The game's done, they can have absolutely no complaints about what happened today. Disgusting behaviour."

Enzo defends teammates, performance Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who was sent off in the second half of regular time, took to Instagram and defended his teammates and their journey after the loss in the final.

"As time goes by, you realise there is something much bigger than just a result," he said.

"For years, this group has represented the team in the best possible way. It teaches that competing isn't just about winning; it's about giving your all for the jersey and never giving up."

"It has been a privilege to be part of a group that always stepped up, competed at the highest level, and defended these colours with pride, humility, and commitment," he said.

"I want to thank all the Argentina fans. Thank you for always being there, for supporting us in every match, for the affection, for the unconditional support, and for making us feel at home anywhere in the world.