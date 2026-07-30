FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Argentina after World Cup final brawl: Who faces what charges?

FIFA on Wednesday opened disciplinary proceedings against the Argentine Football Association (AFA), three members of Argentina's World Cup contingent and one Spanish player, following a series of controversial incidents during the FIFA World Cup 2026, according to a press release on their website.

The cases relate to a politically charged "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" banner displayed after Argentina's semifinal win over England, and a heated altercation that broke out between Argentina and Spain players after the final defeat to Spain.

What happened during FIFA World Cup 2026 final? Tensions boiled over moments after Spain secured a 1-0 extra-time victory to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy in the final at the New York/New Jersey Stadium.

Players from both sides became involved in a heated confrontation near the halfway line, with officials and coaching staff also entering the fray.

Referee Slavko Vincic had already issued multiple cards during the match, and FIFA later appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to review the post-match incidents before bringing formal charges.

Who faces what charges? Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes faces the most serious charges, with three counts of assault stemming from the confrontation after Spain's 1-0 win in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Defender Nahuel Molina has also been charged with assault on two counts, whereas assistant coach Roberto Ayala has also been charged with assault on one count.

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada has been charged with unsporting behaviour over his conduct during the confrontation. Spain midfielder Gavi has also been charged with unsporting behaviour during the incident.

Why is Argentine Football Association being investigated? Apart from the individual cases, FIFA has launched disciplinary proceedings against the AFA for displaying a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" after Argentina's semifinal victory over England.

The slogan refers to the disputed Falkland Islands, known as the Malvinas in Argentina. FIFA's disciplinary rules prohibit teams from using football events to promote political messages, making the banner a potential breach of its regulations.

As FIFA prohibits political messages and demonstrations during its competitions, the governing body is investigating whether the banner breached its regulations on the use of football matches for non-sporting purposes. FIFA had issued a financial penalty on Argentina for a similar incident in 2014.

The AFA also faces allegations relating to supporters making discriminatory chants, delays to kick-offs, security and crowd-control issues, breaches of match protocol, and other instances of spectator misconduct reported across multiple matches.

FIFA has not yet announced any punishments. All players, officials and the Argentine federation will be allowed to respond to the allegations before the governing body's disciplinary committee reaches a final verdict.