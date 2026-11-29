The United States President Donald Trump was the first winner of the FIFA Peace Prize in December 2025, handed by the global football body chief Gianni Infantino. He may be the last winner to receive the honour. According to a Seattle Times report, FIFA recently made a committee to review the prize and why it was even created at the first place.

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Based on the report, FIFA is contemplating cancelling the FIFA Peace Prize. The report states that two senior officials sounded concerns over the close ties between Infantino and Trump and also questioned who would receive the subsequent prize, if any. FIFA said a decision would be made in “due course,” ST reported. The White House is yet to comment on the matter.

Also Read | Cyberattack hits FIFA amid prez Infantino's secretive plan to sell WC stakes

The FIFA Peace Prize was created by Infantino in 2025 after a Venezuelan activist María Corina Machado was awarded that year’s Nobel Peace Prize. Infantino created a FIFA version of the same and presented it to Trump during the World Cup draw in the United States.

Trump also called it “one of the great honors of my life." Meanwhile, Infantino now faces a first presidential election challenge since he was elected in 2016, with two opponents campaigning ahead of a March 18 vote in Morocco: Philippe Diallo of France and Kohzo Tashima of Japan.

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Infantino's 96-year private equity plan for World Cup leaked However, Infantino 's failed private equity plan that provoked the biggest crisis of his FIFA presidency intended to sell stakes in the World Cup for 96 years. The leaked documents, after FIFA was subject to cyberattack, was first reported on Monday by the New York Post,

Documents exchanged between FIFA and investor Joshua Kushner's firm Thrive Capital, reviewed Tuesday by The Associated Press, also show the planned $20 billion FIFA Forward Enterprises subsidiary could have paid tens of millions of dollars in management bonuses to its executives.

Also Read | FIFA president Gianni Infantino earned extra $1.72M from 2026 WC organisers

The leaked documents show how the FFE deal was moving toward completion in New York on the weekend of the July 19 final of the men's World Cup. The secretive project was revealed nine days after the final by British daily The Times and the global backlash, including from senior FIFA executives, pushed Infantino to withdraw the proposal within days.

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The leaked documents, including a FIFA in-house risk assessment, show its own finance officials “were not directly privy to the construction of this transaction.” "This deal provides for Fifa to create a for-profit subsidiary which would have all the commercial rights for FIFA events transferred to it for commercial exploitation for the next 96 years," it stated.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in