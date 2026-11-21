FIFA president Gianni Infantino will face his first contested re-election bid since 2016 after the world football governing body confirmed three proposed candidates for the March 2027 presidential election.

French Football Federation (FFF) president Philippe Diallo and Japan Football Association (JFA) honorary president Kozo Tashima will challenge the incumbent, who is seeking another four-year term.

FIFA announced on 19 November that it had received nominations for all three candidates ahead of the deadline. The election will be held at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, on 18 March, 2027.

The nominations have been forwarded to FIFA's electoral committee for eligibility and integrity checks, with the final list of admitted candidates expected by 18 February.

The election comes at a time when Infantino's leadership has faced criticism over governance and his now-abandoned proposal to bring private investors into FIFA's commercial operations. Here is a closer look at the three candidates in the race.

Gianni Infantino Gianni Infantino has been FIFA president since February 2016, when he succeeded Sepp Blatter following the corruption scandal that forced the latter to leave office. The Swiss-Italian lawyer, 56, previously served as UEFA general secretary from 2009 to 2016, having joined the European governing body in 2000.

Infantino's presidency has seen significant changes to international football, including the expansion of the men's FIFA World Cup from 32 to 48 teams for the 2026 edition.

View full Image View full Image Gianni Infantino is reportedly set for a fourth term as FIFA president amid the controversies surrounding him. ( REUTERS )

He also oversaw the introduction of a revamped 32-team FIFA Club World Cup in 2025 and an increase in development funding for FIFA's 211 member associations.

However, his administration has faced criticism over its approach to governance and commercial decisions.

His proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise initiative, which involved attracting private investment into the organisation's commercial rights, triggered opposition from several national associations, particularly in Europe.

The proposal was subsequently abandoned. Infantino is seeking a fourth term, which would extend his presidency until 2031.

Philippe Diallo

Philippe Diallo, 63, is the president of the French Football Federation and has emerged as the European challenger to Infantino. He took charge of French football in January 2023 and was elected to UEFA's Executive Committee in April that year.

Diallo has spent much of his career in sports administration. He previously headed the Union of Professional Football Clubs (UCPF), representing professional football clubs in France, before joining the FFF's executive committee. He served as the federation's treasurer and later became its deputy president before taking over as president.

His candidacy has received backing from UEFA and several European football associations. Diallo has positioned himself as an alternative to Infantino, with his campaign focusing on restoring confidence in FIFA's administration, improving transparency and strengthening relationships with member associations.

The French administrator also played a prominent role in the European opposition to Infantino's proposed commercial investment initiative.

Kozo Tashima Kozo Tashima, 69, is the third candidate in the presidential contest and brings considerable experience in Asian and international football administration. A former Japan international, Tashima played as a forward before moving into coaching and administration.

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He coached Japan's youth national teams before joining the Japan Football Association's administration. Tashima became JFA president in 2016 and held the position until 2024, when he was succeeded by former Japan captain Tsuneyasu Miyamoto. He currently serves as the association's honorary president.

View full Image View full Image Japan Football Association (JFA) honorary president Kozo Tashima is one of the two candidates who will challenge Gianni Infantino at the FIFA presidential elections 2027. ( AFP )

Tashima has also been a member of the FIFA Council since 2015, representing Asian football at the international level.