FIFA proposes $6.3 billion football development fund, with $25 million for each member association from 2027

FIFA will propose a $6.3 billion fund for football development covering the 2027-2030 period, with each of its 211 member associations set to receive an increased allocation of $25 million, according to a document reviewed by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The world governing body plans to use the financial success of its latest World Cup to increase investment in football development across its member associations, continental confederations and other stakeholders.

The proposed allocation represents a significant increase from the original plan of $10 million for each association over the four-year period.

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FIFA plans to distribute more than $3.5 billion from reserves In a document dated 14 October, FIFA proposed distributing more than $3.5 billion from its financial reserves, citing the unprecedented commercial success of the expanded 48-team World Cup as the basis for the increased investment.

The proposal comes amid tensions between FIFA and European football leaders over the organization's financial decisions and leadership. European football leaders are seeking a candidate to challenge Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency, with the incumbent preparing to seek re-election next year.

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Infantino, who became FIFA president in 2016, faced criticism over his proposed World Cup private-investment plan, which was scrapped within days of its July unveiling. The proposal prompted UEFA to act amid concerns over FIFA's approach to commercializing its competitions.

UEFA's opposition to the investment plan has contributed to the wider debate over how FIFA manages its finances and distributes revenue among its member associations. The new funding proposal places increased financial support for national federations at the centre of FIFA's plans for the next four-year cycle.

FIFA Council and Congress approval required According to the document, the financial plan is “to be finalized by FIFA Council in December 2026, subject to final approval by the 77th FIFA Congress in March 2027.” FIFA has also proposed allocating $99 million to each of the six continental confederations.

The proposed distribution would more than double the planned funding for the 2027-2030 period, FIFA said, with a particular emphasis on developing women's and youth football.

“If accepted, the proposal will more than double the level of planned distribution funding for the 2027-2030 period, with a specific focus on investment and development of women’s and youth football,” FIFA said in a statement.

The plan remains subject to approval, meaning the proposed allocations are not yet final.