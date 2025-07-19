FIFA redefines ‘Club World Champions’ status after Chelsea's triumph; tags past winners as ‘Intercontinental Champions’

In a surprising move, FIFA has renamed all it's past Club World Cup winners as 'Intercontinental Champions' and officially named Chelsea as the first-ever champions following the Blues' triumph over Paris Saint-Germain in New Jersey July 14. Having won the title in 2021, Chelsea scored three goals past French club PSG with forward Cole Palmer netting twice and assisting another.

In his new format, where 32 teams participated in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Chelsea went home with the all-new trophy and a hefty cash prize. The new FIFA development also means that Chelsea will be listed as Intercontinental Champions once and Club World Cup champions. Real Madrid are the most successful side in the FIFA Club World Cup with five titles (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022).

The other teams to have won the Club World Cup baring Chelsea are Barcelona, Corinthians, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Sao Paulo, Internacional, AC Milan, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Manchester City - all to be known as Intercontinental Champions.

The development first came to light, according to Daily Mail report, when FIFA posted a photo of winning Chelsea team with a caption “The first ever FIFA CWC Champions." However, the FIFA edited the caption to make it “CHELSEA ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS.”

When did FIFA Club World Cup start? The FIFA Club World Cup first started in 2000 with Brazilian side Corinthians lifting the first-ever trophy. The tournament didn't happen in next three years before restarting in 2004. Brazil reigned supreme in the second and third editions with Sao Paulo and Internacional emerging as winners respectively.

Barcelona are the second-most successful side after Real Madrid, having won the tournament four times while Chelsea, Corinthians, and Bayern Munich lifted the title twice. While the tournament used to be an annual affair, it will now be played once in four years just like the football World Cup. The next Club World Cup will be played in 2029.