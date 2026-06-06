FIFA Revises Rule: Fans can bring factory-sealed water bottles for World Cup 2026 matches

FIFA on Friday reversed its rules on fans bringing water bottles to World Cup 2026 matches in United States, Canada and Mexico. It was only a couple of days ago when FIFA had barred fans from bringing reusable water bottles to stadiums.

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However, football's global governing body has reversed that rule, allowing fans to bring their own water bottles as long as those are factory sealed ones.

FIFA clarifies on water bottle rule “All fans will be permitted to bring in one, soft, plastic 20 ounces (590ml), factory sealed disposable water bottle into any FIFA World Cup 2026 match in the USA and Canada,” World Cup Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said in a video that was uploaded on FIFA's "X" account.

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However, he did clarify his point, stating that fans will still not be able to bring in "hard sided, reusable water bottles due to safety and security reasons."

"For the avoidance of doubt, empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to (1 litre in) capacity, may be brought into the stadium,” the official Code of Conduct by FIFA had earlier stated.

FIFA have also stated that all the host cities will implement measures to help fans beat the heat, that include hydration stations, misting areas and cooling tents.

FIFA also added that the prices of water bottles at stadiums during the 2026 World Cup will be similar to those which are usually sold during other events.

Fans attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches have been warned by weather forecasters that they could face health-risk situations because of extreme heat at open-air venues.

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It has to be noted that fans were barred from bringing water bottles to matches during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which had taken place in the United States of America.

Also Read | FIFA bans use of vuvuzelas during World Cup 2026 matches

The FIFA World Cup 2022, which was held in Qatar in November, had also witnessed a similar rule after fans were barred from bringing water bottles into the stadiums.

New York City Mayor Zihran Mamdani had slammed FIFA's initial ruling of not allowing fans to bring their own water bottles. “I was just alerted to that (Thursday) morning and it is concerning because the heat that we are talking about is not just the heat that the players are in, it is also the heat that spectators are going to be subjected to for arguably a longer period of time, as they will be there before the game starts and after the game finishes.

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“That is something that we are going to follow up (with FIFA) on to better understand the rationale. We don’t (want) anyone skimping on water because of the cost of water at the stadium, if they would otherwise be drinking. You (should) want to make it easier,” he had said.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first edition to have been expanded to 48 teams from the previous number of 32 teams. All 48 teams have been divided into 12 groups of four, with the top two teams from each group, along with eight best third-placed teams qualifying for the round of 32.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026 set to witness several ‘firsts’; Check complete list here

The quadrennial tournament will begin in Mexico City on 11 June with a match between Mexico and South Africa. The final is scheduled to take place in New Jersey on 19 July.

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