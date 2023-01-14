FIFA has started disciplinary action against Lionel Messi’s Argentina for ‘misconduct of players’ in the world cup final against France.
Argentina’s world champion football team, led by Lionel Messi, is the subject of disciplinary action by FIFA after players allegedly engaged in offensive behaviour during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar.
The step comes after a video surfaced online in which Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez mockingly called for a moment of silence in a locker room for French footballer Kylian Mbappe, according to media reports. Another time, at the championship parade in Buenos Aires, he displayed a doll with a picture of Mbappe attached.
Emi Martinez has also been criticised for his manner of celebration upon receiving the Golden Glove Award as the best goalkeeper of the tournament. Many have marked his physical gesture as offensive, violating the prestige of the esteemed tournament.
The FIFA statement on its official website does not, however, specifically mention anything about post-match celebrations. It rather focuses on what happened during the world cup final.
“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 11 (Offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play) and 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, as well as of article 44 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Regulations in conjunction with the Media and Marketing Regulations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, during the Argentina v. France FIFA World Cup™ final," FIFA has said in a statement.
For breaking the anti-discrimination rule during world cup games, the Mexican and Ecuadorian football federations have previously been fined $107,902 and $20,000 and $21,580 respectively. The following game between the groups participating in FIFA will take place behind closed doors.
FIFA has also initiated a case against the Croatian Football Association due to a possible violation of "discrimination" and "order and safety at matches" after the match for third place in the World Cup against the Moroccan team, which the Croats won.
Meanwhile, the selected contenders for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 have been made public by FIFA. For the Women's and Men's sections, there are separate categories for the Best FIFA Player, Best FIFA Coach and Best FIFA Goalkeeper. The FIFA Puskás Award, which honours legendary Hungarian striker Ferenc Puskás, will be given to the person who scored the "most beautiful" goal. Argentina fans have been nominated for The Best FIFA Fan Award.
