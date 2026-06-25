FIFA suspends All Nepal Football Association with immediate effect, bars it from international competitions

FIFA, football's global governing body, on Wednesday suspended the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) effective immediately. FIFA confirmed the development via an official statement.

Because of the suspension, Nepal's national teams will not be eligible to compete in FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions.

FIFA has also barred ANFA, its members and officials from participating in FIFA and AFC's developmental and training programmes.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 today match scores: Brazil roar into knockout stages

FIFA's statement on ANFA suspension "We hereby inform you that, as a result of the decision taken by the Bureau of the Council on 24 June 2026, ANFA has been suspended until further notice in accordance with article 16 of the FIFA Statutes," the statement read.

“Consequently, with effect from 24 June 2026, ANFA has lost all of its membership rights, as defined in article 13 of the FIFA Statutes, until further notice. ANFA representative and club teams are therefore no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted.”

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: Scotland vs Brazil Group C clash result in Miami

The statement added, “This also means that neither ANFA nor any of its members or officials may benefit from any development programmes, courses or training from FIFA and/or the AFC. Moreover, we would remind you and your affiliates not to enter into any sporting contact with ANFA and/or its teams while ANFA is suspended.”

FIFA further said that the sanction could be revoked before the next FIFA Congress if the circumstances leading to the suspension are resolved.

"Finally, the Bureau of the Council or the FIFA Council may lift this suspension at any time before the next FIFA Congress takes place. Should this occur, we will inform you accordingly," the statement concluded.