The International Football Federation (FIFA) on Friday suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) following it failed to make amendments to its constitution that the global body deemed necessary for smooth and just governance of the sport in the country, reported PTI.

According to the report, FIFA said Pakistan would remain suspended until the PFF congress made those amendments.

Since 2019, the Pakistan football has been run by a FIFA appointed Normalisation Committee, that was tasked with holding elections and cleaning up parallel groupings in the football set-up but it has failed to execute these plans properly.

The Normalisation Committee heads and members have changed in the last five but the core issues in the sport in Pakistan still remain.

The Normalisation Committee has been at loggerheads with the state-run Pakistan Sports Board which has caused a hold up in the amendments.

With agency inputs.