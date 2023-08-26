FIFA suspends Spain football chief Luis Rubiales after World Cup kiss

The suspension, effective immediately, is for an initial period of 90 days, pending proceedings opened against Rubiales, according to a statement Saturday from the world football association.

Rubiales was under pressure to resign after the Spanish World Cup champion women’s team earlier said it would refuse to play another game while he remained in the post. He’s been under scrutiny over his behavior at the World Cup final this month in Australia, when he celebrated Spain’s victory by kissing star player Jennifer Hermoso on the lips and made an obscene gesture of grabbing his crotch after a Spanish goal.