FIFA takes AI help to safeguard all 48 teams from social media abuse at 2026 World Cup; how does it work? Explained

In an attempt to safeguard players at the 2026 World Cup, FIFA has expanded its use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to curb social media abuse during the tournament, which runs from 11 June to 19 July. The world's governing body for football has introduced a social media protection service and is offering its moderation tools free of charge to all 48 participating football associations this year.

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Incidents of hatred and racism have risen sharply in football in recent years. According to a report by FIFPRO (International Federation of Professional Footballers), more than 20 million abusive, discriminatory or threatening posts and comments were reported on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

With the 2026 edition featuring 48 teams, the social media hatred is expected to be more than in the previous edition. While England players like Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were victims of racial abuse for missing penalties in the Euro 2020 final, Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Danso became the latest victim.

How does AI technology work here? With this technology, it will filter abusive and offensive comments from a list of 30,000 keywords across players' and teams' social media channels in just under two seconds. While the person who has sent the abuse can still see his or her post, it will be hidden from others and will be reported for further investigation. As a result, the abusers will be banned from buying tickets for FIFA internationals and club games.

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The AI technology works on platforms like Meta, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Threads and YouTube. However, it will not work on X as Elon Musk has always allowed the hidden comments to be viewed on his platform.

Who uses AI to curb social media abuse? Among the users are already some Premier League clubs, like Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Tottenham and Arsenal have joined hands with AI platform Respondology to address the amount of abuse on their social media channels.

Respondology has NFL teams, NASCAR and commercial brands such as Boots and Marks & Spencer among its clients. Back in 2024, Manchester United introduced its social media code of conduct.

Biggest FIFA World Cup ever With 48 teams for the first time in history, the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup will see a record 1,248 players realizing their dream. While 357 players are returning to the biggest event after playing at least one World Cup before, 891 players are set to experience it for the first time.

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Also Read | Injury hits Brazil ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 opener as star player ruled out

Among the confirmed players, 449 clubs from 71 countries are represented at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The likes of Curacao, Cape Verde, Jordan and Uzbekistan are making their FIFA World Cup debuts. Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexico’s goalkeeping icon Guillermo Ochoa are playing their record sixth FIFA World Cup.

The World Cup was expanded to 32 teams for the 1998 tournament, with the last seven editions featuring 64 games. The FIFA World Cup 2026 also marks the tournament's second time being held across multiple countries, after Japan and South Korea co-hosted the 2002 edition.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in