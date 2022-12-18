FIFA: The $45 billion desert city hosting the World Cup final5 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 11:05 AM IST
- Built from scratch over the past 20 years, Lusail is a monument to Qatar’s ambition and wild excesses.
The World Cup final will take place on Sunday in a giant golden basket of a stadium, located in the middle of a futuristic, $45 billion city called Lusail. Twelve miles north of Doha, it comes with skyscrapers, a university, wide-open boulevards and a marina for luxury yachts–all of it lit up like a petrostate Las Vegas.