FIFA: The $45 billion desert city hosting the World Cup final

Invisible is one thing Lusail isn’t. Bounded by the sea to the east and the Al Khor Expressway to the west, the city covers some 15 square miles and is built to house 250,000 residents in gleaming new high-rises, many of which are still under construction. In a country where most citizens spend their time driving from place to place, Lusail’s planners envisioned two radical new features: a functioning tram system and wide pedestrian walkways, highlighted by the mile-long Lusail Boulevard, which boasts more than 50 food outlets and was modeled on the Champs-Elysées. It cost more than $350 million.