FIFA under fire as UEFA slams Balogun red card reversal: ‘Integrity of the game is at stake’

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has launched a scathing attack on FIFA after the sport's global governing body decided to suspend the automatic one-match ban for USA striker Folarin Balogun at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Folarin Balogun had received a straight red card during the USA's round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina after he stepped on the ankle of Bosnia centre-back Tarik Muharemovic. Many football pundits observed that Balogu's challenge was unintentional rather than a serious foul.

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There was a twist to the tale after US President Donald Trump intervened, reportedly making a personal phone call to FIFA president Gianni Infantino to ask for a review of the red card decision, saying that the decision to suspend Balogun's red card for a year “crossed a line”.

As a result of the red card reversal, Balogun will be available to play against Belgium.

UEFA's statement on Folarin Balogun controversy The UEFA issued a long statement. "Yesterday's decision to suspend for a probationary period of a year the implementation of the one-match automatic suspension following the red card issued to the player Folarin Balogun crossed a red line," UEFA said in the statement.

"Football, like any other sport, relies on rules, which are the basis for fair, honest and transparent competition. Sometimes rules are open to interpretation. In this case, not.

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“A minimum automatic suspension of one match following a red card is not a discretionary option and does not require the decision of a competent body to be enacted. It is a principle embedded in regulations, which cannot be made subject to exceptions, let alone in the middle of a tournament where several other players have been in the same situation and regularly served their suspension.”

"When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake, and the credibility of a competition is undermined. Equally, such a decision creates a precedent in the ongoing tournament, where similar situations will now require equal treatment, to the detriment of the competition.

“We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision,” European football's top governing body explained.

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Belgian FA surprised by decision FIFA used Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code to suspend Balogun's red card for a year. Under Article 27, FIFA's judicial bodies have the discretion to suspend, in whole or in part, the enforcement of a disciplinary sanction against a player.

The Royal Belgian Football Association was surprised by the decision to suspend Balogun's red card. “The Royal Belgian Football Association [RBFA] is astonished by FIFA’s decision to declare suspended United States player Folarin Balogun eligible to play,” RBFA said in a statement.

“In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options," the statement added.

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Belgium qualified for the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after topping Group G with five points. They defeated Senegal 3-2 in the round of 32 match. USA, on the other hand, topped Group D with six points and defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0, with Balogun finding the back of the net in the 45th minute. Malik Tillman scored the USA’s second goal in the 82nd minute through a direct free kick.