FIFA WC 2026: From pre-revolution flag to booing during national anthem — all the off‑field drama in Iran vs NZ

Iran and New Zealand played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G clash in California on Monday. Elijah Just scored both goals for New Zealand, helping his team take a lead on both occasions.

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However, on both occasions, New Zealand's leads were eventually cancelled out. After Just opened the scoring in the seventh minute for the Kiwis, Ramin Rezaeian netted the equaliser in the 32nd minute.

In the second half, Just once again found the back of the net in the 55th minute. However, this time around, New Zealand's 2-1 lead lasted less than 10 minutes as Mohammad Mohebi scored the equaliser in the 64th minute.

While the on-field action was undoubtedly entertaining, a few controversies took place off the pitch. Let's take a look at some of them.

Fans boo while Iranian national anthem is being played While the Iranian national anthem was played before the FIFA World Cup Group G match, the team's players placed their hands over their hearts to show solidarity back home.

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The United States and Iran recently reached a peace agreement after several months of political tensions. However, some fans at the Los Angeles Stadium booed when the Iranian national anthem was played.

Pre-revolutionary flags cause controversy It wasn't only about fans booing during the Iranian national anthem. FIFA had banned pre-revolutionary flags during football matches.

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However, some fans defied FIFA's order by displaying Iran's pre-revolutionary flags.

Fans hold pre-Iranian Revolution Lion and Sun flags in the stands after the match between Iran and New Zealand in Los Angeles.

Before the match, several demonstrators stood outside the stadium to protest against the current Iranian regime. Inside the stadium, fans displayed pre-revolutionary flags, and some of them even had the flag's design on their t-shirts.

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In May, FIFA had said that "banners, flags, fliers, apparel and other paraphernalia, that are of a political, offensive and/or discriminatory nature" would not be permitted into stadiums. According to The California Post, security could be seen asking one group of fans to remove t-shirts with the flag and to turn them around.

However, once they entered the stadium, nothing much changed as they switched back to displaying the flag through their t-shirts. Los Angeles, in fact, is home to the largest community of Iranians outside Iran, with several having arrived after the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Aida Monfared, 42, was one of the protestors who travelled from San Francisco.

"This team does not represent the people of Iran. They represent the government of Iran, the government that killed 40,000 people in two days," she told The California Post.

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"FIFA just banned our real flag, so we are here to show our real flag," she added. The Iranian football team's players and officials faced visa delays, and the team only arrived in the United States on Sunday, just hours before their match against New Zealand.