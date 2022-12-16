FIFA winner award money revealed: Here's the sum Argentina, France may take home

FIFA winner award money revealed: Here's the sum Argentina, France may take home2 min read . 04:07 PM IST
- On 18 December, the clash of the titans – Argentina and France – will take place as they will face each other for the FIFA World Cup trophy.
With the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final between two world champions just 2 days away, football fans across the world are curious to know what would be the prize money for the winners, runners-up and the teams reaching the semi-finals and quarters.
According to a report, the winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final will get a whopping $42 million in prize while the runner-up will earn $30 million. So, the finalists will cherish $72 million in winnings. Meanwhile third-placed team will be given $27 million and the fourth-placed team will win $25 million.
Apart from this, Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, England will earn $17 million each as they reached the quarter-final. For the teams reached round of 16 – USA, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, and South Korea – will get $13 million each.
Others who could not make it to the round of 16 – Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, Uruguay – will be rewarded with $9 million each for participation in the group stages.
On 18 December, the clash of the titans – Argentina and France – will take place as they will face each other for the FIFA World Cup trophy. Argentina won the coveted trophy in 1978 and 1986 while France achieved glory in 1998 and 2018.
Ahead of the FIFA World Cup finale, Argentina captain Lionel Messi has announced that he would retire from international football for his nation. In his star studded career Lionel Messi is eyeing the first ever World Cup trophy win.
While on the other side, France's Kylian Mbappe aiming to win the second World Cup title of his career, which he already achieved in 2018.
The third place play-off will be played between Croatia and Morocco on 17 December, where Morocco will aim to become the first African nation to get third-place in the history of the grand tournament.