Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Sports / Football News /  FIFA winner award money revealed: Here's the sum Argentina, France may take home

FIFA winner award money revealed: Here's the sum Argentina, France may take home

2 min read . 04:07 PM ISTSaurav Mukherjee
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi and France's forward Kylian Mbappe (Photo by Franck FIFE and Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

  • On 18 December, the clash of the titans – Argentina and France – will take place as they will face each other for the FIFA World Cup trophy.

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final between two world champions just 2 days away, football fans across the world are curious to know what would be the prize money for the winners, runners-up and the teams reaching the semi-finals and quarters.

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final between two world champions just 2 days away, football fans across the world are curious to know what would be the prize money for the winners, runners-up and the teams reaching the semi-finals and quarters.

According to a report, the winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final will get a whopping $42 million in prize while the runner-up will earn $30 million. So, the finalists will cherish $72 million in winnings. Meanwhile third-placed team will be given $27 million and the fourth-placed team will win $25 million.

According to a report, the winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final will get a whopping $42 million in prize while the runner-up will earn $30 million. So, the finalists will cherish $72 million in winnings. Meanwhile third-placed team will be given $27 million and the fourth-placed team will win $25 million.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Apart from this, Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, England will earn $17 million each as they reached the quarter-final. For the teams reached round of 16 – USA, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, and South Korea – will get $13 million each.

ALSO READ: Messi has this one-word advice for his boys as Argentina gears up for FIFA World Cup final

Others who could not make it to the round of 16 – Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, Uruguay – will be rewarded with $9 million each for participation in the group stages.

On 18 December, the clash of the titans – Argentina and France – will take place as they will face each other for the FIFA World Cup trophy. Argentina won the coveted trophy in 1978 and 1986 while France achieved glory in 1998 and 2018.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup finale, Argentina captain Lionel Messi has announced that he would retire from international football for his nation. In his star studded career Lionel Messi is eyeing the first ever World Cup trophy win.

While on the other side, France's Kylian Mbappe aiming to win the second World Cup title of his career, which he already achieved in 2018.

The third place play-off will be played between Croatia and Morocco on 17 December, where Morocco will aim to become the first African nation to get third-place in the history of the grand tournament.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP