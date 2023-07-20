FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: New Zealand to face Norway despite Auckland shooting2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 06:42 AM IST
Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, following a shooting incident near the Norwegian team hotel in Auckland.
On July 20, Australia and New Zealand will commence FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, jointly organised by the two nations. This comes in the wake of a shooting incident near the Norwegian team hotel in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, which resulted in three deaths and six injuries.
