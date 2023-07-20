comScore
Business News/ Sports / Football News/  FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: New Zealand to face Norway despite Auckland shooting
Back

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: New Zealand to face Norway despite Auckland shooting

 2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 06:42 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, following a shooting incident near the Norwegian team hotel in Auckland.

Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)Premium
Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

On July 20, Australia and New Zealand will commence FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, jointly organised by the two nations. This comes in the wake of a shooting incident near the Norwegian team hotel in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, which resulted in three deaths and six injuries.

Authorities confirmed that the shooter was among the deceased, and they have assured the public that the situation is now under control. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins further reassured the nation, stating that there was no risk to national security.

Also Read: New Zealand Shooting: Three killed in Auckland shootout ahead of Women's World Cup

As per the original schedule, New Zealand's Football Ferns will kick off the tournament at Eden Park in Auckland, facing Norway on July 20 at 7 pm local time (12:30 PM India time). The match is anticipated to attract a substantial crowd, potentially surpassing the record for the largest audience at an international soccer match in the host nation. 

"Everyone woke up pretty quickly when the helicopter hovered outside the hotel window and a large number of emergency vehicles arrived - at first we didn't know what was going on, but eventually there were updates on TV and the local media," newspaper Verdens Gang quoted Norway captain Maren Mjelde as saying.

The Matildas, which the Australia women's national football team is known as, will begin their campaign against the Republic of Ireland at 3:30 PM (India time) in front of a sellout crowd of around 70,000 fans at Stadium Australia in Sydney – a record attendance for a women’s football match in the country.

Also Read: Can India host 2026 Commonwealth Games? Here's what we know as Victoria backs out over A$7 billion cost

Until 1970, women were banned from accessing official facilities related to football in England, the birthplace of the sport. Similar discriminatory practices were prevalent in various other nations, impacting female players' opportunities.

However, in recent times, football has witnessed a significant rise in prominence, with a substantial increase in the number of female players and spectators worldwide.

According to Tracey Taylor, a sports management professor at RMIT University in Melbourne, the upcoming tournament is anticipated to bring about a substantial change in women's sports participation in Australia, as grassroots football club members are hopeful about its transformative impact.

"They say it’s such a game changer for them in positioning the sport, not only globally, but also within the local community and raising awareness," Reuters quoted her as saying.

(With Reuters inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 06:42 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout