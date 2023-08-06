FIFA Women's World Cup: How VAR helped Sweden defeat two-time champions USA1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 09:58 PM IST
Sweden joined the Netherlands to reach the quarterfinals and will face off against Japan in the last 8
The two times defending champions United States of America was knocked out of the FIFA Women's World Cup after getting defeated by Sweden in a nail-biting match. Sweden joined the Netherlands to reach the quarterfinals and will face off against Japan in the last 8. The Netherlands also shocked as it defeated South Africa by 2-0 and will meet Spain in the quarterfinals.