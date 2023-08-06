The two times defending champions United States of America was knocked out of the FIFA Women's World Cup after getting defeated by Sweden in a nail-biting match. Sweden joined the Netherlands to reach the quarterfinals and will face off against Japan in the last 8. The Netherlands also shocked as it defeated South Africa by 2-0 and will meet Spain in the quarterfinals.

Four-time champion United States managed to keep Sweden at bay with a score of 0-0 at the end of extra time. The penalty shoot-out was as intense as the match during which Sweden finally emerged as champions after defeating the US 5-4 in sudden death.

The final goal was attributed to Sweden only after a crosscheck with Video Assistant Referee (VAR). US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher believed she had successfully saved Lina Hurtig's shot, but VAR confirmed that the ball had just crossed the goal line.

The victory triggered a delayed eruption of joy among the Sweden squad while the American players, who had dominated large portions of the match, were left devastated. Despite their impressive performance throughout the tournament, the US team couldn't find their rhythm at this World Cup.

Vlatko Andonovski's team displayed a superior performance against Sweden during the top 16 match in Melbourne, yet they were unable to overcome the exceptional skills of goalkeeper Zecira Musovic. Consequently, they lost their composure during the penalty shootout.

"Just devastated, feels like a bad dream," veteran American striker Alex Morgan told Fox News.

Netherlands ends South Africa's remarkable journey

The Netherlands solidified their position in the quarter-finals by putting an end to South Africa's remarkable journey in the tournament.

Despite being runners-up in 2019, the Dutch team experienced moments of unease in front of a 40,000-strong crowd in Sydney. Fortunately, they owed their success in the first half to the exceptional performance of goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, who made numerous crucial saves.

On Monday, England will face Nigeria at Brisbane and Australia will face Denmark in Sydney.

(With inputs from AFP)