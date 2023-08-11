comScore
FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden defeats Japan 2-1, set to face Spain in semi-finals
FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden defeats Japan 2-1, set to face Spain in semi-finals

 1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 03:13 PM IST Devesh Kumar

Japan teams were on the ground with tears by the final whistle, as Sweden went into celebration mode for reaching the semi-finals where they are set to face Spain which trounced upon Netherlands earlier today

Sweden's Magdalena Eriksson celebrates at the end of the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland (AP)Premium
Sweden's Magdalena Eriksson celebrates at the end of the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland (AP)

Sweden threw another surprise at the football fans on Friday by defeating another FIFA Women's World Cup contender Japan by 2-1 in the semi-finals. Japan teams were on the ground with tears by the final whistle, as Sweden went into celebration mode for reaching the semi-finals where they are set to face Spain which trounced upon Netherlands earlier today.

Sweden's unexpected victory over Japan means that this year's World Cup will see a new champion, as Japan's elimination from the competition ensures that the winner will be a first-time recipient of the championship title. 

Amanda Ilestedt found the back of the net during the first half, and Filippa Angeldal successfully converted a penalty in the second half, leading to Sweden's somewhat surprising triumph. This win secured Sweden's spot in the semifinals, marking their fifth appearance at this stage in the tournament, as per match analysis of news agency Associated Press. 

Despite Japan's impressive performance prior to this match, having scored 14 goals and maintaining a flawless 4-0 record, they struggled to keep up with Sweden, who held a 2-0 lead late into the second half.

Japan orchestrated a belated resurgence, mounting considerable pressure on the Swedish goalkeeper Zecira Musovic. During the 76th minute, Riko Ueki of Japan aimed a penalty kick, which unfortunately struck the crossbar and deflected away from the goal, leaving Musovic unscathed. However, in the 86th minute, Musovic's unyielding defense was finally breached, as substitute player Honoka Hayashi managed to narrow Sweden's lead to 2-1, signaling a late resurgence for the Japanese team.

The Swedish national team, who were the runners-up in the 2003 World Cup and have secured third place three times, managed to eliminate the previously undefeated Japanese team with a score of 2-1. 

(With AP inputs)

 

 

 

Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
