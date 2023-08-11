FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden defeats Japan 2-1, set to face Spain in semi-finals1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 03:13 PM IST
Japan teams were on the ground with tears by the final whistle, as Sweden went into celebration mode for reaching the semi-finals where they are set to face Spain which trounced upon Netherlands earlier today
Sweden threw another surprise at the football fans on Friday by defeating another FIFA Women's World Cup contender Japan by 2-1 in the semi-finals. Japan teams were on the ground with tears by the final whistle, as Sweden went into celebration mode for reaching the semi-finals where they are set to face Spain which trounced upon Netherlands earlier today.