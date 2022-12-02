Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Sports / Football News /  FIFA World Cup 2022: 12 teams qualify for knockouts, 8 contest for rest 4 seats

FIFA World Cup 2022: 12 teams qualify for knockouts, 8 contest for rest 4 seats

1 min read . 05:43 PM ISTSaurav Mukherjee
France's Hugo Lloris, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe after the match against Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on 30 November. (REUTERS/Hannah Mckay)

  • Teams which already have qualified for the knockout include – Netherlands, USA, Argentina, Australia, Japan, Croatia, France, Poland, England, Senegal, Morocco, and Spain.

With just a day left for the knock out to begin in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, 12 teams have already qualified, while the decision on the rest four would be made after the four matches scheduled on 2 November.

With just a day left for the knock out to begin in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, 12 teams have already qualified, while the decision on the rest four would be made after the four matches scheduled on 2 November.

Eight teams – South Korea, Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Cameroon, Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland – will play their last match in their respective groups on Friday. Among this, only Brazil and Portugal are seen to have qualified for the knockouts, while the rest will have to make their position secure in the Group G and H.

Eight teams – South Korea, Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Cameroon, Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland – will play their last match in their respective groups on Friday. Among this, only Brazil and Portugal are seen to have qualified for the knockouts, while the rest will have to make their position secure in the Group G and H.

Other teams which have qualified for the knockout include – Netherlands, USA, Argentina, Australia, Japan, Croatia, France, Poland, England, Senegal, Morocco, and Spain.

Other teams which have qualified for the knockout include – Netherlands, USA, Argentina, Australia, Japan, Croatia, France, Poland, England, Senegal, Morocco, and Spain.

ALSO READ: ‘Absolute catastrophe’: Germany out of FIFA World Cup 2022

ALSO READ: ‘Absolute catastrophe’: Germany out of FIFA World Cup 2022

Earlier on Thursday, despite winning against Costa Rica, four-time World Cup winners Germany could not make it to the last 16. While even after losing to Japan, Spain managed to enter the Knockouts. This was Germany's second successive first-round exit from the World Cup which forward Thomas Mueller called it as an "absolute catastrophe".

Earlier on Thursday, despite winning against Costa Rica, four-time World Cup winners Germany could not make it to the last 16. While even after losing to Japan, Spain managed to enter the Knockouts. This was Germany's second successive first-round exit from the World Cup which forward Thomas Mueller called it as an "absolute catastrophe".

Looking at the points table, England, Netherlands, and Morocco have the highest points – 7, while Senegal, Argentina, France, Japan, Brazil, Australia and Portugal have 6 points each. USA and Croatia have 5 points each. While Spain and Poland have 4 points each, but managed to reach knockouts based on goal difference.

Looking at the points table, England, Netherlands, and Morocco have the highest points – 7, while Senegal, Argentina, France, Japan, Brazil, Australia and Portugal have 6 points each. USA and Croatia have 5 points each. While Spain and Poland have 4 points each, but managed to reach knockouts based on goal difference.

On Friday, South Korea will face Portugal, Ghana will play against Uruguay, Cameroon will contest for seat against Brazil, and Serbia will lock horns with Switzerland.

On Friday, South Korea will face Portugal, Ghana will play against Uruguay, Cameroon will contest for seat against Brazil, and Serbia will lock horns with Switzerland.

The first knockout will be played between Netherlands and USA on 3 December at Khalifa International stadium at 8:30 pm IST. While Argentina will lock horns with Australia to qualify for quarter-finals in the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium at 12:30 am (4 December, IST)

The first knockout will be played between Netherlands and USA on 3 December at Khalifa International stadium at 8:30 pm IST. While Argentina will lock horns with Australia to qualify for quarter-finals in the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium at 12:30 am (4 December, IST)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP