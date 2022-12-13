Meanwhile, Lionel Messi criticised the referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz saying that he should not have officiated the World Cup quarter-finals at Lusail Stadium. "We didn't have a great game, and then the referee sent it to extra time. He was always against us. In the last play, it was not a foul," the Argentina captain said adding, "FIFA has to review that, it can't give a referee like that a match of this importance, when they're not up to the task."

