FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Mexico prediction, time, live-streaming detail

After losing to Saudi Arabia by 2-1 on 22 November at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, it will be a do or die match for the Argentina on 26 November (12:30 IST) at the same stadium against Mexico in the Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Despite a star-studded side, the Albiceleste -- nick name for Argentina -- did not have a clear dominating side in their first match against Saudi Arabia. Though Argentina's captain Lionel Messi scored a goal in the first 10 minutes and kept the ball within the Argentinian feet, it entire squad failed to stop the Saudi Arabians to score 2 goals against it.
Now Argentina is at the bottom of the Group C, while it opponent Mexico's last match with Poland ended in draw, which gives Mexico a more comfortable side.
Albiceleste goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has already stated that the match with Mexico would be Argentina's 'first World Cup final', citing a failure would result their ousters from the tournament.
“We’re hurting a lot from our first defeat [in more than three years] and on top of that at the World Cup," The Analyst quoted Martinez as saying. He added, “We expected to play like it was a final, but we didn’t do that. After we scored the first goal we relaxed a bit and we paid for that. Saturday will be our first World Cup final."
Overview:
The 2-time FIFA World Cup winner, had been on a winning spree since losing to Brazil in the 2019 Copa America. The team had embarked on a national record 36-game unbeaten run and are among the favourites to win this world cup too.
However, setback at Lusail Stadium was Argentina’s fourth in their last six World Cup matches and Messi-led team now desperately need a win to keep the hope of winning the world cup alive.
On the other side, for Mexico, scoring goals in the world cup matches had been an issue. This also includes their goalless draw against Poland in the opening game. However, scoring goals against Mexico may be a problem for Argentina too, as veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa looks content with his form.
Head to head:
Looking at the history, Argentina have emerged stronger after a setback and also, their track record against Mexico has been phenomenal. Argentina’s side have won all three previous World Cup meetings – in 1930, 2006 and 2010.
In 2006, Argentina won the game by a margin of 2-1, and in 2010, the scoreline read 3-1. This time, Argentina would like to complete a hat-trick of wins against their opponent so that they can still keep their world cup dreams alive.
However, as mentioned earlier, Mexico's 37-year-old goalkeeper -- Ochoa, who is involved in his first World Cup has a reputation of not let the goals reach the nets.
Key players:
Argentina: Apart from Messi, the most cited players to watch would be Inter Milan player Lautaro Martinez, who was denied twice his maiden World Cup goal against Saudi Arabia. Also, Juventus star player Angel di Maria would be an important player to watch for.
Mexico: While playing against Poland, Mexico's attacker Alexis Vega had the most shots than any player. Despite losing target, he still attained the fame.
And Hirving Lozano may give a tough time to the Albiceleste side. Plus, they have a legendary goalkeeper Ochoa.
Lineup:
Argentina XI (4-3-3): E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez; Messi, La. Martinez, Di Maria
