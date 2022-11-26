Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Sports / Football News /  FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Mexico prediction, time, live-streaming detail

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Mexico prediction, time, live-streaming detail

3 min read . 07:34 PM ISTSaurav Mukherjee
(From L to R) Argentina's defender German Pezzella, defender Nicolas Otamendi, forward Lionel Messi, midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, midfielder Alejandro Gomez and midfielder Leandro Paredes take part in a training session at the Qatar University training site in Doha on November 25, 2022, on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between Argentina and Mexico. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)

Argentina is at the bottom of the Group C, while it opponent Mexico's last match with Poland ended in draw, which gives Mexico a more comfortable side.

After losing to Saudi Arabia by 2-1 on 22 November at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, it will be a do or die match for the Argentina on 26 November (12:30 IST) at the same stadium against Mexico in the Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After losing to Saudi Arabia by 2-1 on 22 November at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, it will be a do or die match for the Argentina on 26 November (12:30 IST) at the same stadium against Mexico in the Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Despite a star-studded side, the Albiceleste -- nick name for Argentina -- did not have a clear dominating side in their first match against Saudi Arabia. Though Argentina's captain Lionel Messi scored a goal in the first 10 minutes and kept the ball within the Argentinian feet, it entire squad failed to stop the Saudi Arabians to score 2 goals against it.

Despite a star-studded side, the Albiceleste -- nick name for Argentina -- did not have a clear dominating side in their first match against Saudi Arabia. Though Argentina's captain Lionel Messi scored a goal in the first 10 minutes and kept the ball within the Argentinian feet, it entire squad failed to stop the Saudi Arabians to score 2 goals against it.

Now Argentina is at the bottom of the Group C, while it opponent Mexico's last match with Poland ended in draw, which gives Mexico a more comfortable side.

Now Argentina is at the bottom of the Group C, while it opponent Mexico's last match with Poland ended in draw, which gives Mexico a more comfortable side.

Albiceleste goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has already stated that the match with Mexico would be Argentina's 'first World Cup final', citing a failure would result their ousters from the tournament.

Albiceleste goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has already stated that the match with Mexico would be Argentina's 'first World Cup final', citing a failure would result their ousters from the tournament.

“We’re hurting a lot from our first defeat [in more than three years] and on top of that at the World Cup," The Analyst quoted Martinez as saying. He added, “We expected to play like it was a final, but we didn’t do that. After we scored the first goal we relaxed a bit and we paid for that. Saturday will be our first World Cup final."

“We’re hurting a lot from our first defeat [in more than three years] and on top of that at the World Cup," The Analyst quoted Martinez as saying. He added, “We expected to play like it was a final, but we didn’t do that. After we scored the first goal we relaxed a bit and we paid for that. Saturday will be our first World Cup final."

Overview:

Overview:

The 2-time FIFA World Cup winner, had been on a winning spree since losing to Brazil in the 2019 Copa America. The team had embarked on a national record 36-game unbeaten run and are among the favourites to win this world cup too.

The 2-time FIFA World Cup winner, had been on a winning spree since losing to Brazil in the 2019 Copa America. The team had embarked on a national record 36-game unbeaten run and are among the favourites to win this world cup too.

However, setback at Lusail Stadium was Argentina’s fourth in their last six World Cup matches and Messi-led team now desperately need a win to keep the hope of winning the world cup alive.

However, setback at Lusail Stadium was Argentina’s fourth in their last six World Cup matches and Messi-led team now desperately need a win to keep the hope of winning the world cup alive.

On the other side, for Mexico, scoring goals in the world cup matches had been an issue. This also includes their goalless draw against Poland in the opening game. However, scoring goals against Mexico may be a problem for Argentina too, as veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa looks content with his form.

On the other side, for Mexico, scoring goals in the world cup matches had been an issue. This also includes their goalless draw against Poland in the opening game. However, scoring goals against Mexico may be a problem for Argentina too, as veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa looks content with his form.

Head to head:

Head to head:

Looking at the history, Argentina have emerged stronger after a setback and also, their track record against Mexico has been phenomenal. Argentina’s side have won all three previous World Cup meetings – in 1930, 2006 and 2010.

Looking at the history, Argentina have emerged stronger after a setback and also, their track record against Mexico has been phenomenal. Argentina’s side have won all three previous World Cup meetings – in 1930, 2006 and 2010.

In 2006, Argentina won the game by a margin of 2-1, and in 2010, the scoreline read 3-1. This time, Argentina would like to complete a hat-trick of wins against their opponent so that they can still keep their world cup dreams alive.

In 2006, Argentina won the game by a margin of 2-1, and in 2010, the scoreline read 3-1. This time, Argentina would like to complete a hat-trick of wins against their opponent so that they can still keep their world cup dreams alive.

However, as mentioned earlier, Mexico's 37-year-old goalkeeper -- Ochoa, who is involved in his first World Cup has a reputation of not let the goals reach the nets.

However, as mentioned earlier, Mexico's 37-year-old goalkeeper -- Ochoa, who is involved in his first World Cup has a reputation of not let the goals reach the nets.

Key players:

Key players:

Argentina: Apart from Messi, the most cited players to watch would be Inter Milan player Lautaro Martinez, who was denied twice his maiden World Cup goal against Saudi Arabia. Also, Juventus star player Angel di Maria would be an important player to watch for.

Argentina: Apart from Messi, the most cited players to watch would be Inter Milan player Lautaro Martinez, who was denied twice his maiden World Cup goal against Saudi Arabia. Also, Juventus star player Angel di Maria would be an important player to watch for.

Mexico: While playing against Poland, Mexico's attacker Alexis Vega had the most shots than any player. Despite losing target, he still attained the fame.

Mexico: While playing against Poland, Mexico's attacker Alexis Vega had the most shots than any player. Despite losing target, he still attained the fame.

And Hirving Lozano may give a tough time to the Albiceleste side. Plus, they have a legendary goalkeeper Ochoa.

And Hirving Lozano may give a tough time to the Albiceleste side. Plus, they have a legendary goalkeeper Ochoa.

Lineup:

Lineup:

Argentina XI (4-3-3): E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez; Messi, La. Martinez, Di Maria

Argentina XI (4-3-3): E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez; Messi, La. Martinez, Di Maria

Mexico XI(4-3-3): Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Herrera, Alvarez, Guardado; Lozano, Martin, Vega

Mexico XI(4-3-3): Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Herrera, Alvarez, Guardado; Lozano, Martin, Vega

Date, Time & Venue:

Date, Time & Venue:

The Argentina vs Mexico match will be played on November 26 at 12:30 AM (November 27, IST).

The Argentina vs Mexico match will be played on November 26 at 12:30 AM (November 27, IST).

Live-streaming details:

Live-streaming details:

The Argentina vs Mexico match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

The Argentina vs Mexico match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Prediction:

Prediction:

Outside of Europe, Argentina have never lost consecutive World Cup matches. Also, to keep the world cup hopes alive, this would be a do or die match for the Argentina.

Outside of Europe, Argentina have never lost consecutive World Cup matches. Also, to keep the world cup hopes alive, this would be a do or die match for the Argentina.

Our prediction: Argentina 2-1 Mexico

Our prediction: Argentina 2-1 Mexico

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP