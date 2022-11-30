FIFA World Cup 2022: Australia beats Denmark 1-0, makes place into last 16

FIFA World Cup 2022: Australia beats Denmark 1-0, makes place into last 161 min read . 10:46 PM IST
With Mathew Leckie's goal came in the 60th minute, Australia defeated Denmark 1-0 on Wednesday to advance into top 16
With Mathew Leckie's goal came in the 60th minute, Australia defeated Denmark 1-0 on Wednesday to advance into top 16
Australia advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup, beating favored Denmark 1-0 Wednesday on Mathew Leckie’s 60th-minute goal.
Australia advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup, beating favored Denmark 1-0 Wednesday on Mathew Leckie’s 60th-minute goal.
It is Australia's first time in the knockout stage since 2006, the only other time they advanced out of the group stage.
It is Australia's first time in the knockout stage since 2006, the only other time they advanced out of the group stage.
Leckie took a pass just around the center circle and moved in and around a Danish defender, eventually lacing a left-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel diving to his left.
Leckie took a pass just around the center circle and moved in and around a Danish defender, eventually lacing a left-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel diving to his left.
Australia finished with six points in Group D.
Australia finished with six points in Group D.
The World Cup proved to be a major disappointment for Denmark after reaching the semifinals in the 2020 European Championship. They slogged through a 0-0 draw in their opening match with Tunisia and then recovered in a 2-1 loss against France.
The World Cup proved to be a major disappointment for Denmark after reaching the semifinals in the 2020 European Championship. They slogged through a 0-0 draw in their opening match with Tunisia and then recovered in a 2-1 loss against France.
The Danes attacked from the start against Australia but could never break through with the Socceroos.
The Danes attacked from the start against Australia but could never break through with the Socceroos.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.