Home / Sports / Football News /  Fifa World Cup 2022: Cameroon rally for 3-3 draw with Serbia

Fifa World Cup 2022: Cameroon rally for 3-3 draw with Serbia

1 min read . 05:44 PM ISTAFP
Cameroon's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, left, applauds after their team's 3-3 tie during the World Cup group G soccer match between Cameroon and Serbia, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar

Jean-Charles Castelletto scored first for Cameroon but Serbia led 3-1 after goals from Strahinja Pavlovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Cameroon fought back from two goals down to earn a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup on Monday, keeping both teams in contention for a place in the last 16.

Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting then struck as Cameroon and Serbia both picked up their first point in Group G ahead of the later game between Brazil and Switzerland.

