Playing his last game for Argentina on the international stage it was a now or never tournament for Argentina's star footballer Lionel Messi. With Argentina lifting the FIFA World Cup 2022, a long wait for Messi has come to an end. He has participated in four World Cup finals earlier, but he had never been successful in lifting the FIFA World Cup, but this ended on Sunday with his fifth World Cup Final.

Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.Lionel Messi, Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs France,

Before the final, a fan (@josepolanco10) posted a tweet that quickly gained popularity on social media. This tweet was created on 31 March, 2015. He had predicted in the tweet that Messi and Argentina would win the World Cup on December 18, 2022.

The tweet read, "December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years," the fan wrote.

December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years. — José Miguel Polanco (@josepolanco10) March 20, 2015

With the prediction gone word to word eight, the tweet has garnered over 58,000 retweets and more than 1,50,000 likes.

Messi, 35, has collected seven Ballon d'Or awards for the best player in the world, but his last trip to the World Cup final had ended in the bitter disappointment of defeat to Germany in 2014.

“Let's go, Argentina!" Messi roared into a microphone on the field in the post-match celebrations.

Celebrating Messi's accomplishment, the news agency AP even went on to say, “Lionel Messi's once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion."

(With inputs from agencies)