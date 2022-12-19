Playing his last game for Argentina on the international stage it was a now or never tournament for Argentina's star footballer Lionel Messi. With Argentina lifting the FIFA World Cup 2022, a long wait for Messi has come to an end. He has participated in four World Cup finals earlier, but he had never been successful in lifting the FIFA World Cup, but this ended on Sunday with his fifth World Cup Final.

